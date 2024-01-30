 Karsog MLA pays ₹12.5L to buy fancy number for his vehicle - Hindustan Times
Karsog MLA pays 12.5L to buy fancy number for his vehicle

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 30, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Karsog Deep Raj bought a VIP number, HP 03B0001, for his vehicle for ₹12.5 lakh through an auction conducted by the transport department.

BJP MLA from Karsog Deep Raj bought a VIP number, HP 03B0001, for his vehicle for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.5 lakh through an auction conducted by the transport department. (BLOOMBERG NEWS/ Representational image)
Pradeep Singh of Sujanpur has bought number HP 84-0001 for 16 lakh. Nekram from Dharamshala has bought the VIP number by bidding 8.5 lakh and Nitin Goyal from Kumarsain in Shimla district has also bought the VIP number by bidding 8.5 lakh.

According to the department, the registration fee for the e-auction is fixed at 2,000. The bidder has to deposit 30% of the minimum bid price which amounts to 1.5 lakh has to be deposited. The department has so far earned more than 11 crore from online bidding. The transport department has allotted 3,155 fancy numbers. The number 0001 was earlier reserved for government vehicles.

Director of the transport department Anupam Kashyap said the department is earning crores of rupees from online bidding. Transparency is being maintained in online number allotment. A year after a person made an online bid of 1.12 crore for fancy registration number, HP 99-9999, for a scooter and later backed out, the transport department on Tuesday revised the e-auction process making advance payment of a 30% registration fee mandatory to end such practices.

