Kashag reiterates for peaceful resolution of Sino-Tibet conflict

Kashag, the cabinet of Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), seeks for peaceful resolution of the Sino-Tibet conflict through the mutually beneficial middle way policy. Artists perform during an event marking Dalai Lama’s 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize, in Dharamshala, on Wednesday. (PTI)

The Tibetan government-in-exile commemorates the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize awarded to the 14th Dalai Lama and the 77th World Human Rights Day on Wednesday.

International delegations from the Czech Republic, Australia, France, Chile, New Zealand, and Fiji also joined the ceremony and expressed their support and solidarity for the cause of Tibet and asked China to resume the dialogue.

While delivering an official statement of the Kashag, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, political leader of CTA, hoped that China embraces compassion with regards to Tibetan identity.

“In particular, we hope that the Government of the People’s Republic of China, driven as it is by hatred, greed, and ignorance in its pursuit of eradicating Tibetan national identity and destroying Tibet’s environment, will soon encounter the companionship of compassion, kindness, and wisdom. Consequently, may it cease these destructive policies and turn instead toward a peaceful resolution of the Sino-Tibetan conflict through the mutually beneficial Middle Way Policy,” he said.

In the address Sikyong Penpa Tsering said, “Today marks the 36th anniversary of the conferment of the Nobel Peace Prize upon the Great Fourteenth Dalai Lama of Tibet, the International Human Rights Day and the Year of Compassion. The Kashag, on this convergence of the three momentous occasions, offers its deepest obeisance in body, speech, and mind, along with heartfelt greetings to the Dalai Lama. We also extend our warmest felicitations to the guests, dear friends and supporters of Tibet across the world.”

“And especially to our Tibetan brothers and sisters, both inside and outside Tibet... Today also marks International Human Rights Day. We express our solidarity with all those around the world who are denied their basic human rights and extend our hope that those who oppress these rights will gain a sense of right and wrong. Through the understanding of compassion, may they come to respect every human life, listen to every human voice, and honour every human aspiration,” he added.

“In conclusion, we earnestly pray for the long life of the Dalai Lama and the flourishing of his enlightened activities for world peace, human solidarity, and the resolution of the just cause of Tibet. We also pray that his teaching of compassion becomes the spiritual foundation and the essence of practice for all humanity,” he said.

About 2,000 Tibetans, including officials of exile Tibetan government, members of Tibetan parliament in-exile, monks, nuns and school students gather at the main Tibetan temple, Thekchen Choeling Tsuglakhang,in Dharamshala.

The foreign delegates and Tibetan elected leaders deliver official statements. Meanwhile, the Tibetan artists also perform cultural activities here.

The Tibetan community in Shimla also gathered to commemorate the 36th anniversary of the Nobel Peace Prize conferred upon the Dalai Lama, coinciding with the global observance of World Human Rights Day.

The chief representative officer of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) in Shimla, Lhakpa Tsering, said, “This year we are celebrating the Dalai Lama’s 90 years as ‘Karuna Divas’ (Compassion Day). We are celebrating the 36th anniversary together here in Shimla with the residents and the Kinnaur-Spiti Buddhist Sewa Sang.”