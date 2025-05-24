Kashmir cops file chargesheet against Kulgam man for supplying SIM cards to terrorists

The counter insurgency (CI) wing, Kashmir police, has filed a chargesheet against a terrorist associate for allegedly supplying SIM cards to terrorists for communication and coordinating, said officials. The counter insurgency (CI) wing, Kashmir police, has filed a chargesheet against a terrorist associate for allegedly supplying SIM cards to terrorists for communication and coordinating. (Representational image)

The chargesheet was filed against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Hanand Chawalgam, Kulgam, in connection with a case registered in 2020 under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused manipulated and forged an electoral ID card and used it to issue a SIM card to a non-existent person,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the accused also mentioned fictitious and deficient particulars/details in the customer application form (CAF) with an objective to issue the SIM card against a non-existent person and pass it on to a terrorist.