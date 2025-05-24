Search Search
Saturday, May 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kashmir cops file chargesheet against Kulgam man for supplying SIM cards to terrorists

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
May 24, 2025 07:16 AM IST

The chargesheet was filed against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Hanand Chawalgam, Kulgam, in connection with a case registered in 2020 under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)

The counter insurgency (CI) wing, Kashmir police, has filed a chargesheet against a terrorist associate for allegedly supplying SIM cards to terrorists for communication and coordinating, said officials.

The counter insurgency (CI) wing, Kashmir police, has filed a chargesheet against a terrorist associate for allegedly supplying SIM cards to terrorists for communication and coordinating. (Representational image)
The counter insurgency (CI) wing, Kashmir police, has filed a chargesheet against a terrorist associate for allegedly supplying SIM cards to terrorists for communication and coordinating. (Representational image)

The chargesheet was filed against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Hanand Chawalgam, Kulgam, in connection with a case registered in 2020 under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused manipulated and forged an electoral ID card and used it to issue a SIM card to a non-existent person,” a police spokesperson said, adding that the accused also mentioned fictitious and deficient particulars/details in the customer application form (CAF) with an objective to issue the SIM card against a non-existent person and pass it on to a terrorist.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kashmir cops file chargesheet against Kulgam man for supplying SIM cards to terrorists
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On