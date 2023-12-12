Kashmir leaders divided over truth and reconciliation commission

​ The leaders of various political parties in Kashmir put forth differing opinions on the setting up a truth and reconciliation commission, as suggested by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. Justice Kaul was part of the five-member constitutional bench that upheld the Parliament’s decision to abrogate Articles 370 and 35 A. National Conference, one of the biggest regional party, endorsed the views of Justice Kaul (HT File)

The leaders, however, echoed the sentiment that if established, the commission should function as an independent body.

Justice Kaul, who hails from Kashmir suggested that the Centre should set up a truth and reconciliation commission for victims of violence from 1980.

National Conference, one of the biggest regional party, endorsed the views of Justice Kaul.

“We believe justice Kaul must have heard or seen Omar Abdullah’s discussions on truth and reconciliation commission since 2000’s. This is a cause we endorse and stand behind....Omar has been a steadfast proponent of establishing the commission , a position he has championed since his tenure as chief minister,” chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said.

Congress general secretary Mir Iqbal said that he did not expect anything from this commission during tenure of this government ‘as they (Bharatiya Janata Party) “highjacked all government institutions.”

“It would help only if it is impartial and works independently, which we do not expect. Otherwise, this will be another tool in the hands of BJP for their political agenda,” he said.

People’s Conference spokesperson Adnan Ashraf said his party welcomed the remarks of justice Kaul.

“This was suggested by our chairperson Sajjad Lone in his vision document, Achievable Nationhood, which he had drafted years ago,” he said.

Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson Mohit Bhan said that he believed there was a ”void too big and the mistrust was humongous”, and the commission would not be able to fill it.

He added the government had done nothing post-August 3029 to win the hearts and minds of people’.

BJP state spokesperson declined to comment on this issue.

Kashmir Pandit Sangharsh Simiti (KPSS) termed it a long-pending demand of the community.

“It is a long-pending demand of our commission. If formed, the truth will come out before the world atrocities done by state and non-state actors in four decades in the Valley,” Sanjay Tickoo, president of association said.