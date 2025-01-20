Kashmir may see week-long wet spell: MeT

Minimum temperatures rose marginally across Kashmir, bringing residents some respite from the intense cold. The respite, however, is likely to be short-lived as several parts of the Valley are expected to receive rain and snow till January 24, the meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday. Tourists enjoying a shikara ride at Dal Lake on a sunny day in Srinagar on Sunday. (ANI)

Minimum temperatures across Kashmir were higher than usual on Saturday night. The mercury settled at a low of -1° Celsius in Srinagar, down from last night’s -0.9° Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of -3° Celsius, a marginal increase from -3.4° Celsius the night before.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of -5.4° Celsius. The minimum temperature was -2.8° Celsius in Qazigund, -2° Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, -2.6° Celsius in Kupwara and -3.4° Celsius in Kokernag.

“There is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at several places over the next 36 hours. Light to moderate rains in Jammu and snowfall in some parts of Kashmir are expected from January 22 to 23,” a Met department official said.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted light rain or snowfall at isolated places over the high hill and adjoining mid hill areas of Himachal Pradesh till January 21. The weather office has also predicted moderate rain and snowfall at few places on January 22 and at many places over the state on January 23. Also, cold day conditions are likely at a few places on January 23.

The weather department officials said that no large change is expected in maximum temperature during the next 2-3 days. Thereafter, maximum temperatures are very likely to fall appreciably by 4-5° during subsequent next 2 days.

During the last 24 hours, very light rain and snowfall was observed at isolated places over the state and an appreciable rise in minimum temperatures was observed over many parts of the state. The minimum temperature of most of the stations were above normal by 3-6° and at isolated stations it was normal or near normal. The lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo at -5.4°.

However, no large change was observed in maximum temperatures over many parts of Himachal. A shallow fog was observed in Mandi.