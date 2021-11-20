Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir observes complete shutdown over Hyderpora civilian killings
Kashmir observes complete shutdown over Hyderpora civilian killings

After the bodies of two civilians killed in Hyderpora operation were exhumed and handed over to the families, political leaders asked the government to return the bodies of another civilian from Jammu killed in the operation; all shops and businesses establishments remained shut in Srinagar remained closed as part of the shutdown
A closed market during the shutdown over Hyderpora civilian killings in Srinagar on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)
Published on Nov 20, 2021 01:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Kashmir observed a complete shutdown on Friday against the killing of two civilians during an operation in Hyderpora earlier this week.

Meanwhile, political leaders asked the government to return the bodies of another civilian from Jammu killed in the Hyderpora operation.

On Friday, all shops and businesses establishments remained shut in the city and other rural townships, however, transport remained unaffected. The shutdown call was given by Hurriyat Conference against the killing of civilians.

Due to the shutdown, there was less attendance in the government offices and elaborate security arrangements had been made across the Valley, especially in areas where the two civilian victims, Altaf Bhat and Dr Mudasir Gul, lived. Bodies of both the civilians were buried after exhumation on Thursday night.

A senior police official said that no untoward incident took place during the burial. Additional troops were deployed in the city to meet any exigency, however, the day passed peacefully.

Meanwhile, mainstream politicians and Hurriyat Conference demanded the return the body of another civilian Amir Ahmad Magray killed in the Hydepora.

Former National Conference legislator and prominent Shia leader Ruhullah Mehdi raised questions on the Hyderpora operation. “Has Amir Magray’s body been returned to his family? And if not, why? Do the administration, and also we (the society), think he was a child of a lesser mortal? And what about the identity and details of the fourth one killed? Or was there a fourth one? Was there even a combatant among them?” tweeted Ruhullah Mehdi.

Srinagar mayor Junaid Azim Mattu also sought return of the body of the third civilian killed at Hyderpora.

“As a citizen of India, Amir Magray of Ramban enjoys the same rights (in life and in death) under Article 21 of the Constitution of India as Altaf Bhat and Mudasir Gul. Request @manojsinha_ Sahab that his mortal remains be handed over to his family for last rites,” Mattu said in a tweet.

Hurriyat Conference in a statement said that body of a third person should be returned without any delay. “The authorities should desist from the criminal practice of ceasing bodies and denying their families the right to a proper burial. It is abhorrently inhuman,” Hurriyat Conference said.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 20, 2021
