Kashmir rail link to boost economy, tourism: Bizmen

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the much-awaited 272km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, built at a cost of ₹43,780 crore, on the eve of Eid on Friday, he will be opening all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and the rest of the country that would be a gamechanger for the Valley’s economy, particularly tourism and horticulture. The rail link project, which includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119km) and 943 bridges, is set to transform regional mobility and drive socio-economic integration besides generating jobs for local residents. Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel patrol near the railway track at Srinagar railway station on Wednesday. (ANI)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration termed it a milestone as Indian Railways will be connected up to Baramulla, the last town in J&K. “This link besides ferrying passengers will be used to transport apples, cherries, saffron and handicrafts to major markets in the country. It will also give a fillip to tourism as there will be improved access to destinations, including Pahalgam and Gulmarg. It will definitely be a gamechanger,” a senior J&K government official said.

The horticulture sector forms 8% of Jammu and Kashmir’s GDP. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Vande Bharat train, connecting Srinagar to the national capital from Katra in Jammu. Earlier, the inauguration was scheduled for April 19, but it was postponed due to inclement weather followed by the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22 and Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries former president Sheikh Ashiq said: “Finally, Srinagar has been connected by rail. It will help people of Kashmir in many ways, particularly those related to tourism, horticulture, handicrafts and other businesses.”

Another businessman, Omar Tibetbakal, said the rail link will help all sectors of Kashmir. “Now there should be a direct train between Srinagar and Delhi,” he said.

Earlier, the train used to run between Baramulla in Kashmir and Sangaldan in Jammu province. Now with all the tunnels and stretches complete, the rail will run between Srinagar and other parts of the country.

Gazi Latief, a tourist guide from Budgam, termed it a big moment that will boost tourism, while Malik Adil, a Srinagar-based wholesale fruit trader, said: “We will now be able to ferry fruit consignments by rail that will save time. This is a big gift to fruit growers.”

The Vande Bharat train will pass through picturesque destinations and the world’s highest railway arch bridge on the Chenab. The train will complete its journey from Delhi to Srinagar in 13 hours. It will stop at six places and will be the first train between Delhi and Srinagar. However, officials say there will be a change of trains at Katra.