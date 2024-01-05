close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir shivers as sub-zero temperatures persist

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Jan 06, 2024 05:04 AM IST

The southern Konibal and Pahalgam tourist resort were the coldest at minus 5 degrees Celsius and minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively

Cold condition continued in Valley as all the weather stations in Kashmir recorded sub-zero temperatures on Friday night.

A layer of ice formed over the surface of the Dal Lake during a cold morning in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)
Srinagar recorded a minimum of minus 3 degrees Celsius, some 0.9 notches below normal.

The southern Konibal and Pahalgam tourist resort were the coldest at minus 5 degrees Celsius and minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. The ski resort of Gulmarg saw a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, the only with temperature above normal.

A meteorological update said Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3 degrees Celsius and southern Kokernag saw a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius. In North Kashmir, Kupwara recorded a low of minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir’s harshest winter period, “Chilla-i-Kalan”, began December 21 with the mercury dropping several notches below the freezing point. It will end on January 31.

After deficit precipitation in December, the meteorologists of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh expect no major snowfall in the Himalayan region till mid-January.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21, followed by 20 days of comparatively less intense chill (Chilla-i-Khurd), and final 10 days of mild cold (Chill-e-Bache).

