Kashmir to Kanyakumari no longer just a slogan: LG

J&K lieutenant governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday called inauguration of Kashmir rail project “a momentous occasion that will go down in history”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Jammu and Kasmir chief minister Omar Abdullah flags off Vande Bharat Express at shri Mata Vaishno Devi station at Katra on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

In his address, Sinha expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dedicating the historic railway projects to the people of Jammu Kashmir and the nation.

“Kashmir to Kanyakumari is no longer just a slogan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has turned this decade-long dream into reality. He has connected the hearts of millions of Indians, forging an unbreakable bond from north to south.

With Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) and the launch of Vande Bharat trains to Kashmir valley, the Prime Minister has fulfilled the resolve of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, who had dreamt of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat,” the LG said.

He said that the world’s tallest Chenab Railway Bridge and the country’s first Cable-Stayed Anji Rail Bridge, inaugurated on Friday, ensures that J&K gets connected with new aspirations of progress.

He said the skills of our engineers to build Chenab, Anji Bridge and hard work of our workers who carve through the mountains have eliminated the gaps that existed between the crown jewel of India and the rest of the country, the LG said.

Sinha observed that the Prime Minister has changed J&K UT in the last 6 years.

“Its holistic development is top priority for the Prime Minister and his various policies, speedy implementation and industrialisation has brought the UT to the focal point of growth.

Since April 2022, in the last three years, the PM has dedicated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹1.15 lakh crore to the people of Jammu Kashmir,” the lieutenant governor said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the PM for ensuring firm and decisive action against terrorism and its ecosystem.

“Operation Sindoor avenged the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and has drawn a new red line. On one hand the unmatched power of our armed forces is ready to protect the integrity of the nation and the other creative power is dedicated to a developed India,” the LG said.

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, the PM also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various road projects. He laid the foundation stone of road widening project from Rafiabad to Kupwara on National Highway-701 and the construction of Shopian bypass road on NH-444 worth over ₹1,952 crore. He also inaugurated two flyover projects at Sangrama Junction on National Highway-1 in Srinagar and at Bemina Junction on National Highway-44. These projects will ease traffic congestion and enhance traffic flow for the commuters.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over ₹350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region.