Kashmiri MBBS student dies in Bangladesh
Young MBBS student Khusboo Manzur died in Bangladesh in an accident on Wednesday; Political Parties in J-K seek MEA’s assistance to repatriate the body
Srinagar: A young Kashmir woman pursuing MBBS in a college in Bangladesh reportedly died after falling from her hostel building on Wednesday,
Khusboo Manzur, a resident of Anantnag in south Kashmir, was studying at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College in Bangladesh. Manzur reportedly fell from her hostel building, suffering severe injuries on Tuesday. She died on Wednesday.
Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Wednesday urged the external affairs ministry to help the deceased family with the repatriation of the body.
“We don’t know exactly what happened, but as per reports, it has come to fore that the girl died in an accident in Bangladesh,” said Gulzar Ahmad, additional deputy commissioner, Anantnag.
“Government is aware of the issue. We are taking the necessary steps to bring the body back,” he said.
Khusboo Manzur was a 3rd-year MBBS student, and all the major political parties urged the MEA to help in the repatriation of the body.
Taking to Twitter, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “Khusbhoo Manzur studying MBBS at Khwaja Younis Ali medical college in Bangladesh passed away in an accident. Request MEA to help repatriate her body to India as soon as possible. @DrSJaishankar@ihcdhaka.”
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also tweeted and said: “Requesting @MEAIndia & @ihcdhaka for any possible help. The family is desperate to repatriate the mortal remains of Khusboo so she can be buried by the family & loved ones at home rather than far away surrounded by strangers. Please help”.
People’s Conference president, Sajad Lone also offered his condolences to the family. “Tragic. Request @ihcdhaka @DrSJaishankar @manojsinha_ to please intervene and facilitate the family. May Allah grant her Jannat. My condolences to the family on this unspeakably tragic loss,” he said.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
