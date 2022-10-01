Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmiri student found dead at hostel in Bathinda college

Kashmiri student found dead at hostel in Bathinda college

Published on Oct 01, 2022 10:30 PM IST

Sources said after taking leave from his academic work on Saturday afternoon the deceased student went to his hostel, where his friends later found him hanging with a ceiling fan.

Prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case, said a police official. (Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda

A 22-year-old nursing student from Kashmir was found hanging at his hostel room in Bathinda’s Katar Singh Wala on Saturday evening.

Police sources said the deceased (name withheld) was studying in the second year of BSc (nursing) at Punjab Nursing College on Bathinda-Mansa road.

Prima facie it appeared to be a suicide case, said a police official.

Sources said, after taking leave from his academic work on Saturday afternoon, the deceased student went to his hostel, where his friends later found him hanging with a ceiling fan. He was rushed to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police officials said the deceased’s family has been contacted and the matter is being investigated.

