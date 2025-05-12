Kataria apprised of Chandigarh Transport Area issues

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria inspected the infrastructure facilities of the Chandigarh Transport Area, Sector 26, on Sunday. On his visit, Kataria held a meeting with the representatives of Chandigarh Transport Association. (HT)

On his visit, Kataria held a meeting with the representatives of Chandigarh Transport Association (CTA). During the meeting, the CTA representatives apprised the administrator about various issues pertaining to the transport area including high parking fee for large vehicles, need for renovation of roads, necessity of maintaining hygienic accommodations, dining facilities and shelter provisions for the drivers.

Kataria directed the officials concerned to enhance these facilities in consultation with all stakeholders, aiming to optimise them to effectively meet their requirements and ensure efficient utilisation.

Principal secretary to governor Vivek Pratap Singh, UT’s deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, UT’s MC commissioner, Amit Kumar, joint commissioner of MC Sumeet Sihag, MC’s chief engineer Sanjay Arora, and other officials of UT administration were present.