Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
Kataria approves 1.7 acre for govt school in Chandigarh’s Sector 39

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 13, 2024 10:52 AM IST

The establishment of the new government school in Sector 39, Chandigarh, will provide quality education and equal opportunities for as many as 2,100 students

UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria emphasised the importance of universal and quality education on Monday when he granted approval for the allotment of 1.7 acres land to department of school education for the construction of a new Government Model Senior Secondary School in Sector 39-B.

Recognising the need for additional educational facilities in the sector, the Chandigarh administrator approved the allotment of land to the director, school education. (HT Photo)
Recognising the need for additional educational facilities in the sector, the Chandigarh administrator approved the allotment of land to the director, school education. (HT Photo)

Recognising the need for additional educational facilities in the sector, the administrator approved the allotment of land to the Director, School Education. A CBSE-affiliated Government Model Senior Secondary School will be constructed to accommodate about 2,100 students.

The establishment of the new government school will provide quality education and equal opportunities for as many as 2,100 students, fostering academic excellence and community development.

There are currently 111 government schools in Chandigarh. With this new school, the total number of senior secondary schools will reach 43. The construction is expected to be completed within two years.

