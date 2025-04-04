Kataria begins ‘padyatra’, calls on people to uproot drug menace

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday gave a clarion call to all people to come forward to uproot the drug menace from the state, saying drugs have no place in the land of ‘Guru Sahiban’, prophets and warriors. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Thursday gave a clarion call to all people to come forward to uproot the drug menace from the state, saying drugs have no place in the land of ‘Guru Sahiban’, prophets and warriors. (HT Photo)

Kataria began his six-day ‘padyatra’ (foot march) against the drug menace. His ‘padyatra’ started from the Kartarpur Sahib corridor in Gurdaspur and it will culminate in Amritsar.

While leading the procession, the governor said the brave Punjabi people that always given a befitting reply to the outside invasions, would also achieve victory against drugs. He said drugs are a social evil and support of every section of society would be solicited for its eradication.

Elaborating further, the governor said that the land of Punjab is a symbol of protecting the religion and the culture and has made huge sacrifices against tyranny and oppression. He said that the valiant Punjabis born on such a great land must oppose the conspiracy by the outside forces to weaken them physically and extend all support in the fight initiated by the government to root out drugs from the sacred soil of Punjab.

Reminding the Punjabi people of their immensely great legacy, Kataria said apart from guarding the frontiers when the Americans refused to help with foodgrains, then it was Punjab that filled the granaries of the country.

Now when the state is facing the challenge posed by drugs, then we must once again rise up to end this scourge in the form of a people’s movement, he said.

Kataria said that the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign waged by the state government is showing desired results and now it is a chance for every aware citizen to extend support the government in this war against drugs and make Punjab free from this menace. The maximum punishment under the NDPS Act has also been fixed in Punjab as part of the efforts by the state government, added the governor.

Training guns on Pakistan, the governor said the neighbouring country is not capable of fighting a direct war against India. Hence, it is targeting the youth of our country through drugs, but its nefarious designs would never succeed, he said.

During the ‘padyatra’, Kataria paid obeisance at Gurudwara Sri Darbar Sahib and prayed for the well-being of the entire humanity.

He also distributed tricycles to the needy on behalf of the Red Cross Society.

The padyatra commenced from Kartarpur Corridor and passing through the bazaars of Dera Baba Nanak culminated at St Francis School. In the end, the governor administered the oath to all the attendees to contribute heartily towards ensuring the success of ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab’ campaign.

The Governor also met the representatives of the village defence committees at Kartarpur Corridor and sought their support in the war against drugs.