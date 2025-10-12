Kataria hails Punjabis’ unity, compassion during floods

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, accompanied by his wife Anita Kataria, on Saturday paid tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs of the freedom struggle at Khatkar Kalan. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria, accompanied by his wife Anita Kataria, pays tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh and other martyrs (HT Photo)

Kataria, who was in Jalandhar to attend a religious event, ‘Jain Sthanak’ said these icons of freedom struggle have infused a spirit of nationalism and patriotism among the younger generations.

Kataria also commended the spirit and response of Punjabis to the floods and said the government was making tireless efforts to overcome these challenges.

“The floods and drug menace are the major challenges before the state government. The government is making tireless efforts to overcome these challenges. I commended the unflinching spirit, remarkable unity, and compassion exhibited by the Punjabis, especially during the floods. Punjabis set a new milestone of inspiration by extending a helping hand to brethren in distress besides making all-out efforts to support the flood-hit people,” he said.

He mentioned that the state government is assessing the losses caused by the floods and that financial assistance is also being released to the affected areas. The governor also lauded the administration, Indian Army, and Punjab Police for their proactive role in safeguarding lives and property during floods.

Later, Kataria inaugurated a mobile science van, an initiative supported by him and the newly established ‘Shishu Vatika’ at Sarvhitkari Keshav Vidya Niketan at Vidya Dham.