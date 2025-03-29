Kathua encounter: Search for terrorists extended to new areas

Security forces on Saturday extended the ongoing search operation to new areas in the Sufain forest of Kathua district after the body of the fourth policeman and two terrorists were recovered from the scene of the gunfight. Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah paying tribute to head constable Jagbir Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice during the Kathua encounter, in Jammu, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

The body of head constable Jagbir Singh was retrieved from Ghati Juthana forest in Rajbagh and was taken to Jammu, where a wreath-laying ceremony was held near the police headquarters.

The officials said bodies of two Pakistani terrorists, believed to be affiliated with proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, were also recovered along with war-like stores.

“After an overnight cordon, security forces resumed their anti-terror operations and this morning expanding their searches to adjoining Gurha area,” said officials.

On Friday, the bodies of two terrorists and that of head constable Jagbir Singh were retrieved from the encounter site.

DGP Nalin Prabhat said that the security forces have so far eliminated two terrorists, while Jammu and Kashmir Police have lost four policemen, including in-charge of the Sufain police post head constable Jagbir Singh.

Three weapons out of five of the security forces have also been recovered. The weapons were found missing after the initial gunfight on Thursday morning.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah and his deputy Surinder Choudhary attended the wreath-laying ceremony of head constable Jagbir Singh at the District Police Lines in Jammu.

He was a native of Akhnoor.

At Reasi, BJP MP Jugal Kishore and former Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina attended the burial of constable Tariq Ahmed.

The bodies of three martyrs, Tariq Ahmed of Reasi, Jaswant Singh of Londi, Hiranagar, and Balwinder Singh Chib of Kana Chak, Kathua, were retrieved on Friday afternoon, while the body of head constable Jagbir Singh, a resident of Khour in Akhnoor, was recovered on Friday evening.

DGP Nalin Prabhat said his force will not sleep or sit back till such terror groups were sternly dealt with. “The loss of bravehearts will not be compensated by words but deeds,” he said. “We will not sleep or take rest as long as our impure neighbour (Pakistan) and its (terror) organisations are not dealt with appropriately,” he said.

The People’s Anti-Fascist Front, a proxy outfit of Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), has claimed involvement in the encounter.

Meanwhile, Army’s Rising Star Corps took to X and wrote, “Relentless operations since 27 Mar 25 have led to the elimination of two terrorists and recovery of war-like stores. The operation continues”.