Kaul Singh, Bikram Singh, 38 others file nominations

On the fourth day of the nominations, a total of 38 candidates filed their nominations in several districts of the state today.

In Mandi district, Congress leader Kaul Singh Thakur (76) from Darang, Kishori Lal (31) from Karsog, and Parveen Kumar (46), a BJP rebel, filed nominations. Kumar filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Mandi. Prem Kumar (BSP) from Balh, Thakur Singh (69) filed a nomination from Sundernagar from Sainik Samaj Party.

BJP candidates Sanjay Guleria filed his nomination from Jawali AC, and Congress MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania (48) filed his nomination at Fatehpur. Mast Ram filed his nomination in Karsog from Swabhiman Party.

Nirmal Prasad (48) filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Indora. Rakesh Chaudhary of BJP filed his nomination from Dharamshala, while Industries minister Bikram Singh (58) and Congress candidate Surender Singh Mankotia (58) filed their nominations from Jaswan–Paragpur.

Sikandar Kumar (40) filed his nomination as an Independent candidate from Dehra, and Harbans Singh (60) of the Bahujan Samaj Party filed a nomination from Dehra.

Anil Kapoor (34) filed his nomination from Bahujan Samaj Party in Kinnaur. Bhagat Ram of BSP filed his nomination in Chopal, while Amit Mehta (38) filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Theogh.

CPI( M) leader Kuldip Singh Tanwar (65) filed his paper from Kasumpti and CPI (M) candidate Vishal Shankta (51), CPI(M) filed his nomination from Jubbal -Kotkhai. Suman (34) also filed a nomination from Jubbal-Kotkhai as an independent.

Congress MLA Inder Dutt Lakhanpal filed a nomination from Barsar, and Sanjay Kumar (40) filed his nomination as an independent candidate from Arki.

Former Congress MLA Ram Kumar filed a nomination from Doon, while Hira Lal (52) filed a nomination as an Independent candidate in Nalagarh. Jagdish, VPO Manipura, tehsil Baddi, filed the nomination from BSP.

Congress’s Sunder Thakur (57) filed a nomination from Kullu. BJP MLA Surender Shouri (41) filed his nomination from Banjar. BJP’s Baldev Singh Tomar filed his nomination from Shillai, while Mamta Devi (41) filed her nomination as an Independent candidate from Poanta.

BJP MLA Balbir Singh filed his nomination from Chintpurni. BJP MLA Rajesh Thakur filed his papers from Gagret

In Bilaspur district, Nand Lal filed his papers as an Independent candidate from Ghumarwin, and Amar Nath filed his nomination from BSP.

In the Lahaul-Spiti district, Ravi Kumar (60) filed his from Congress.