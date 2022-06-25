KCCB to launch UPI service by July 15: Chairman
The Kangra Central Cooperative Bank (KCCB) will introduce UPI- Unified Payment Service for its customers soon, bank chairman Rajeev Bhardwaj said on Friday.
“The last phase trial of the UPI service is underway and we expect the service to be launched by July 15, 2022,” said Bhardwaj, while addressing a press conference here.
He said the bank was trying to get on board the UPI platform for the last two years. “However, it is a long process which is now in the final leg of trials,” he said.
Bank clocks ₹87-cr profit
Bhardwaj said the KCCB’s balance sheet was published on Thursday and the bank clocked a profit of ₹87.53 crore in the financial year 2021-22.
“When I took over as chairman in 2018-19, the bank was in a loss of ₹45.16 crore which came down marginally to ₹40.33 crore in 2019-20,” he said.
He said the bank gained a profit of ₹3.47 crore in the financial year 2020-21.
“It is a big achievement that the bank covered up losses of the previous year and is in a net profit of about ₹9 crore,” said Bhardwaj.
He said that the KCCB’s working capital has also increased from ₹13,528 crore in 2018-19 to ₹15,373 crore in 2021-22 while the bank’s business has grown by ₹3,000 crore.
Bhardwaj said the bank has more than 18.41 lakh customers. “I thank all my directors, officers and staff of the bank for their contribution in achieving the feat,” said the chairman.
He further said that the KCCB is also the implementing agency of various insurance and other schemes in the rural areas of the five districts of the state.
Under the PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna, we have enrolled 29,608 cases and 82,470 cases under PM Suraksha Bima Yojna.
Similarly, under the Atal Pension Scheme, the bank has enrolled 2,864 cases.
He said the CM Swamlamban Yojna is an ambitious scheme of the state government to make the youth of the Himachal self-reliant.
He said the bank has also given ₹1.33 crore dividend to the state government and the cooperative institutions.
Bhardwaj admitted that NPA was the biggest challenge in the current era. He said that out of a total of ₹4,100 crore loans given by the bank, 30% are NPA.
“We have prepared a roadmap and the NPA figures are likely to come down in the next three-four months as the recovery goes up,” he said.
Apologise or face legal action over CM remark: Rakesh Pathania to Mukesh Agnihotri
Two days after Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri took “women friends in the helicopter” jibe at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, forest minister Rakesh Pathania hit back at the former seeking an apology or face legal action. Addressing a press joint conference with power minister Sukhram Chaudhary here, Pathania sought to know what exactly the Leader of Opposition meant by Agnihotri's statement.
Congress picks PU DPR Vineet Punia as internal communications’ secretary in-charge
Vineet Punia, director, public relations, Panjab University, has been appointed as secretary in-charge of the internal communications department of the All India Congress Committee. He has been associated with AICC for around five years. Chandigarh The Under-13 sub-junior All India ranking tournament will be held at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, from June 28 to July 4. A prize pool of ₹3 lakh will be awarded to various winners and runners-up.
Chandigarh | Immigration consultant booked for ₹35-lakh fraud
An immigration consultant has been booked for duping a Sector-32 resident of ₹35 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada. In his complaint, Surinder Kumar had told the police that in 2014, he paid ₹35 lakh to Varinder Shukla, hailing from Patiala, after he assured to help him immigrate to Canada. But Shukla neither arranged the visa nor returned his money.
Passenger amenities committee inspects Chandigarh, Mohali railway stations
Passenger Amenities Committee chairman PK Krishan Dass, along with other members, visited the Chandigarh and Mohali railway stations on Friday and inspected the various passenger amenities. The committee also suggested provision of a tray beneath the mobile charging points in waiting rooms and platforms. At Mohali, all toilets were found to be well maintained. The committee appreciated the wall paintings displaying the cultural heritage of Punjab in the station's waiting rooms.
Deputationists in Chandigarh told to submit timely proposals for repatriation
Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg on Friday asked the officers on deputation to submit the proposal for repatriation to parent cadre at least six months before the due date of retirement, so that all kinds of retirement benefits can be released timely. The directions came after Garg noticed that the files relating to repatriation officers on deputation are being processed only a few days before their date of superannuation.
