Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejri’s education model mere ad campaign: BJP
chandigarh news

Kejri’s education model mere ad campaign: BJP

BJP’s general secretary Subhash Sharma said the Kejriwal’s model has nothing substantial to improve the education level of the children and the Delhi chief minister should abstain from the drama being orchestrated by him to sympathise with agitating teachers
JP’s general secretary Subhash Sharma.
JP’s general secretary Subhash Sharma.
Published on Nov 28, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh

BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma on Saturday said the “crocodile tears” shed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have no takers in Punjab as his education model is a mere advertisement campaign.

In statement, Sharma said the Kejriwal’s model has nothing substantial to improve the education level of the children and the Delhi chief minister should abstain from the drama being orchestrated by him to sympathise with agitating teachers.

Sharma said the Kejriwal government in Delhi had approached the director of higher education and written to the vice-chancellor of Delhi University that action be taken against teachers protesting against non-payment of salary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out