Kejri’s education model mere ad campaign: BJP

Chandigarh

BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma on Saturday said the “crocodile tears” shed by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal have no takers in Punjab as his education model is a mere advertisement campaign.

In statement, Sharma said the Kejriwal’s model has nothing substantial to improve the education level of the children and the Delhi chief minister should abstain from the drama being orchestrated by him to sympathise with agitating teachers.

Sharma said the Kejriwal government in Delhi had approached the director of higher education and written to the vice-chancellor of Delhi University that action be taken against teachers protesting against non-payment of salary.