Kejriwal a clever politician, wants only votes: Anil Vij

: Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the Delhi chief minister wants only votes and started his “Make India No. 1” campaign from Hisar keeping in view the Adampur by-poll.

“He is a clever politician, who has nothing to do with making the country and its people number one. He only wants votes. The country has seen what is happening in Delhi and Punjab,” Vij said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his weekly janata darbar at PWD rest house here.

Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the party’s nationwide “Make India No. 1” campaign from Haryana’s Hisar district.

The minister also criticised the Congress party and its ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, saying the “party is a slave of the Gandhi family that can’t think beyond them.”

Speaking on the possibility of a third front before the 2024 general elections, Vij said, “this is nothing new and happens every year. Leaders come on stage together and after a day or two, all get separated.”

According to Vij’s office, 6,000 complaints were heard during the janata darbar.

Hearing the complaints, Vij ordered Ambala superintendent of police (SP) to probe and suspend police staff for not registering a case after a local woman claimed that her husband was thrashed and the police didn’t take action.