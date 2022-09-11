Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kejriwal a clever politician, wants only votes: Anil Vij

Published on Sep 11, 2022 01:46 AM IST

The minister also criticised the Congress party and its ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, saying the “party is a slave of the Gandhi family that can’t think beyond them”

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

: Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the Delhi chief minister wants only votes and started his “Make India No. 1” campaign from Hisar keeping in view the Adampur by-poll.

“He is a clever politician, who has nothing to do with making the country and its people number one. He only wants votes. The country has seen what is happening in Delhi and Punjab,” Vij said while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of his weekly janata darbar at PWD rest house here.

Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the party’s nationwide “Make India No. 1” campaign from Haryana’s Hisar district.

The minister also criticised the Congress party and its ongoing “Bharat Jodo Yatra”, saying the “party is a slave of the Gandhi family that can’t think beyond them.”

Speaking on the possibility of a third front before the 2024 general elections, Vij said, “this is nothing new and happens every year. Leaders come on stage together and after a day or two, all get separated.”

According to Vij’s office, 6,000 complaints were heard during the janata darbar.

Hearing the complaints, Vij ordered Ambala superintendent of police (SP) to probe and suspend police staff for not registering a case after a local woman claimed that her husband was thrashed and the police didn’t take action.

  • Meanwhile, Mahinder Singh, employer of the accused, stated that Vipan was on way to a filling station and when he reached near Vardhman Chowk, Hardeep opened fire at him. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

    Ludhiana | Gunshot fired in clash between 2 groups near Vardhman Chowk

    A transporter was attacked by the employees of Vipan Kumar's rival near Vardhman Chowk on Friday. The victim, Hardeep Singh of Qadar village, said that he was forced to open fire in the air with his .32 bore revolver in self-defence. He was heading home with one of his friends in an SUV at the time. The accused allegedly also hurled abuses at him and threatened him.

  • The cumulative count of Covid cases in Ludhiana since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease. (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

    Seven new Covid cases detected in Ludhiana

    Seven fresh cases of Covid-19 were detected in the district in 24 hours, a bulletin released by the district health department on Saturday revealed. No new virus-related death was reported. The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district since March 2020 has reached 1,13,448, of which 1,10,381 patients have recovered while 3,016 have succumbed to the disease. The administration has urged the public to take precautions and adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour.

  • Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. (HT Photo)

    Ludhiana | Wife, her accomplice held for man’s murder in Hathur

    A woman and her aide have been arrested for allegedly strangling her husband to death on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Although the woman claimed that her husband died of a cardiac arrest, Hathur police after investigation found that the victim, Inderjit Singh, 38, of Jhordan village, who was a priest at a gurdwara, was murdered. Before executing the crime, the woman had switched off the CCTVs installed in the house.

  • The roof collapse site in Jawahar Nagar Camp in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

    Ludhiana | Man, 10-year-old son injured in roof collapse

    A man and 45's 10-year-old son, Kaka were injured after the lintel of an under-construction building collapsed on a nearby house in Jawahar Nagar Camp on Saturday. The labourers were removing the supports of the newly constructed roof on the third floor when the incident occurred. The victims have been identified as Kaka, 45, and his son Daksh, 10. Police will register an FIR after recording the statements of the victims.

  • As part of the drive, the department randomly conducted dope tests on the four personnel and found they were positive for substance abuse. (HT File)

    4 Khanna cops fail dope test, to face departmental inquiry

    Khanna police have initiated a departmental inquiry against four police personnel after they failed a dope test. It is being alleged that the cops had embezzled opium recovered from a drug peddling accused and consumed it. Khanna senior superintendent of police Dayama Harish Kumar Om Parkash said it is yet to be confirmed where they procured the contraband from. The SSP added that all four police personnel have been transferred to the police lines.

