Kejriwal inducts former Punjab ex-IG Kunwar Vijay into AAP

In a significant development in the run-up to the 2022 assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal inducted former inspector general (IG) of Punjab Police Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh, who probed the post-sacrilege police firing cases, into the AAP in Amritsar on Monday.

Kunwar Vijay started his political innings in the presence of state party chief Bhagwant Mann, state party affairs in-charge Jarnail Singh, co-incharge Raghav Chadha and leader of opposition in the state assembly Harpal Singh Cheema.

Kejriwal presented Kunwar Vijay a siropa (robe of honour) at a press conference at Circuit House in Amritsar

The report prepared by the special investigation team (SIT) led by him in the Kotkapura firing incident that injured Sikh protesters in 2015, was quashed by the Punjab and Haryana high court on April 9. The court directed the state government to reconstitute a new SIT without him on board. Two days after the order, he opted for voluntary retirement.

Two Sikh protesters were killed in police firing at Behbal Kalan village in Faridkot district in October 2015. The incidents took place during the tenure of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which was opposed to Kunwar Vijay’s role in the probe. The AAP and Sikh hardliners, however, hailed his role. He was even felicitated by the hardliners on April 30 outside Golden Temple.

Kunwar Vijay Partap has served as the Amritsar city senior superintendent of police and was the deputy inspector general (DIG), border range. Even when he was posted outside Amritsar, he remained in touch with the city and attended public functions here.