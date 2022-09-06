Kejriwal, Mann on 2-day Hisar visit from Sept 7

: Haryana in charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha member Sushil Gupta on Monday said that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will embark on a two-day visit to Hisar on September 7 to hold meetings with public followed by a rally in Adampur assembly segment.

AAP national convener Kejriwal will kick-off his two-day Hisar tour by launching AAP’s ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign for which invitations have been extended to students, businessmen, and other organisations, Gupta said addressing a press conference.

He said Haryana will be the first state where ‘Make India No. 1’ campaign is being launched after the programme was started in Delhi.

“Make India No. 1 is going to be a mass movement... the youth from across the state will participate in this programme,” he said.

Responding to a question, Gupta said AAP will contest the Adampur assembly segment by-poll whenever the election is announced. He said unemployment in Haryana is the biggest issue, besides, corruption and rising crime.