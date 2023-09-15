Kejriwal: Punjab will give congenial atmosphere to industry to flourish

AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann held a meeting with industrialists under its Sarkaar-Sannatkaar Milni programme on Thursday. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during a Sarkaar-Sannatkaar Milni inAmritsar on Thursday. (HT photo)

Kejriwal, along with chief minister Mann, assured that the AAP government in Punjab will give a congenial atmosphere to the industry to flourish.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said the AAP government in Punjab is committed to ensruing the holistic development of the state, be it promotion of industries, education and health sector.

“The development of industries and resolving the issues concerning it are top priorities of the state government. Unlike former governments, we are focusing on making industry sector more employment generation oriented, besides providing all sort of logistics to bring more investments in the state,” Kejriwal said.

He added that the AAP does not believe in signing MoUs rather aims to turn state into an industrial hub with realistic approach.

Kejriwal said Punjab has a huge potential of leaving China behind in the sphere of industrial development.

Set up units in rural belts: Mann to industrialists

Meanwhile, Mann on Thursday exhorted the industrialists to set up their units in rural areas of the state.

“It is the need of hour to promote industry in the rural areas. It will serve the twin motives as it will give impetus to industrial development on one hand and open new vistas of employment for rural youth on the other,” he said.

Mann assured fulsome support and cooperation to the industrialists opting for setting up their units in these hubs adding that the state government is fully committed to accelerating industrialist development in Punjab.

He also announced the setting up of a convention centre in Jalandhar.

Mann announced to give impetus to industrialisation in the border districts of the state too. At the beginning of the meeting led by Mann and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the gathering observed two-minute silence in the memory of Colonel Manpreet Singh and other jawans who attained martyrdom in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

During 18 months of Mann government, over ₹50,000 crore investments have come in Punjab, he claimed, adding that it as a big achievement and will create 2.86 lakh jobs. In the past 15-20 years, such atmosphere prevailed in Punjab that most industries shifted to other states, he said.

The chief minister said the state government will ensure judicious use of canal water for the industrial units on the lines of water being provided to the farmers for agriculture purposes. Mann said this will facilitate the industry in its smooth working.

About the recently held tourism summit in Mohali, Mann said about ₹1,200 crore- ₹1,500 crore investments will come which industrialists have promised to invest in hotel industry, upcoming Film City, and eco-tourism, among others.

Mohali deputy commissioner Aashika Jain on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni to be held in Mohali on Friday. She said the Delhi chief minister will be the chief guest and chief minister Mann will preside over the meeting.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON