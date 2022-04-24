Kejriwal should use decent language, says Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur
Retaliating to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal’s jibe about taking a leaf from AAP’s book, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said he will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time.
“Jai Ram is taking a leaf from the AAP’s book,” Arvind Kejriwal has said addressing a rally at Chambi in Kangra district referring to the chief minister’s recent promise of 125 units of free electricity.
“Kejriwal first time came to Mandi and went back without saying much. He has started speaking now. The people of Himachal are patient listeners, they don’t react much. It will be appropriate if he uses the decent language,” Jai Ram said in Shimla on the sidelines of a function organised to flag off police department vehicles,
“Himachal Pradesh has its own culture. From that point of view, I will not say much on that but will give a fitting reply at an appropriate time to the point he is trying to emphasise,” he said.
The chief minister reacted strongly to the former Pradesh Congress Committee president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu’s jibe describing him as a “remote-controlled chief minister”.
“It’s my advice to him he should first see the condition of the party then make a statement. In the election year, such statements keep on coming. The condition of Congress is skeletal,” Jai Ram said.
Sukhu in a press conference on Friday said Jai Ram Thakur was making decisions in the state at the “behest of leaders in Delhi”.
Jai Ram Thakur flagged off 29 vehicles of the state police department from Oak Over, Shimla, on Saturday. He also launched 40 laser speed meter cameras, 124 body-worn cameras and 129 light batons.
Director-general of police Sanjay Kundu said the laser speed meter cameras would provide better traffic management and reduce accidents. The body-worn cameras would bring transparency and efficiency to the working of police personnel posted in traffic management. Light batons will facilitate drivers to understand the signals at night.
-
Guest column | How to keep it light at serious conferences
Having attended more than a few conferences and seminars in my time, I find myself searching for light moments instead of being uptight . Speaking of penguins, I am reminded of a recent book launch! “How many books have you read in your whole life, sir?” “Errr...Maybe 500,” I blurted out. Conferences of the officious sort can be even more hilarious, even if they have sober or important aims to fulfil.
-
Explanation sought from Punjab SC commission after member offers resignation over ‘harassment’
Punjab government has sought explanation from the state scheduled caste commission after the youngest member of the commission, Chandreshwar Singh Mohi, offered to resign while accusing senior functionaries of harassment. Mohi, who was appointed member of the commission in August 2021 and allotted Sangrur, Malerkotla and Barnala districts, wrote, “Some senior functionaries of the commission are upset as I am working honestly and tirelessly to deliver justice to the unprivileged.”
-
8-year-old boy killed, 3 teachers injured as school van overturns in Ferozepur
An eight-year-old boy was killed and three teachers injured after the school van they were travelling in overturned near Lelli village in Ferozepur, following a collision with a motorcycle on Saturday afternoon. The motorcyclist escaped with minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Tarunpreet Singh, a Class 2 student at a private school in Bhawra village. The three injured teachers are under treatment and said to be out of danger.
-
Five gangsters arrested from mall in Ludhiana
Panic gripped a shopping mall near Old Session Chowk in Ludhiana after police nabbed five gangsters from the area on Saturday evening. The gang had allegedly opened fire outside a house in Ferozepur on Friday evening, following which they had landed on the police radar. As per information, after the firing incident, the gang had escaped Ferozepur and reached Ludhiana's Pavilion Mall on Saturday evening. On receiving information, Ludhiana police also reached the spot.
-
Out for a dip, 2 Ludhiana teens drown in canal
Two Class-9 students drowned in a canal near Gurdwara Flahi Sahib on Ludhiana-Malerkotla road on Saturday. The deceased have been identified as Vijay, 15, and Ayush, 15, of Daba, who were students of a private school. Dehlon station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said that the teens, along with six of their friends, had left home in the morning. The deceased belong to migrant families from Uttar Pradesh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics