Arvind Kejriwal starts ‘Mission Punjab’ campaign from Moga tomorrow

Have started preparations “vigorously” for assembly polls and Kejriwal’s one-day tour to Moga will be a part of this, says AAP Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann
Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will start the ‘Mission Punjab’ campaign from Moga on Saturday.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 01:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will start the ‘Mission Punjab’ campaign from Moga on Saturday, in view of the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Announcing this, AAP Punjab president and MP Bhagwant Mann said the party has started its preparations “vigorously” for the state polls and Kejriwal’s one-day tour to Moga will be a part of this. “The AAP has started a campaign from cities to villages ahead of the elections and is preparing a comprehensive roadmap for the state by holding various meetings. This will be later added to the party’s election manifesto,” he said in a statement.

Mann said the AAP national convener will undertake an extension tour of Punjab in the next one month, visiting several villages to lend an ear to the problems of the people of the state.

