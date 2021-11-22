Kejriwal to begin 2-day visit to Punjab, will make big announcements in Moga

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday begin his two-day visit to Punjab, where assembly elections are due next year.

On the first day of the visit, Kejriwal will launch 'Mission Punjab' from Moga under which he will visit several places in the state in the next one month and announce the AAP's initiatives for the people.

AAP's Punjab unit president Bhagwat Mann had earlier said that Kejriwal is expected to make big announcements for Punjabis during the event in Moga on Monday.

"The AAP has started a campaign from cities to villages ahead of the elections and is preparing a comprehensive roadmap for the state by holding various meetings. This will be later added to the party’s election manifesto,” Mann said in the statement

Meanwhile, the AAP said on Sunday that Kejriwal will also announce an initiative for women.

Post the Moga event, the AAP chief will participate in a party meeting in Ludhiana. On Tuesday, he will attend another party event and address a press conference in Amritsar.

Kejriwal undertook a visit to Punjab last month too, during which he held an interaction with farmers and businessmen in Mansa and Bathinda districts.

In the 2017 assembly elections, AAP emerged as the second-largest party in Punjab as it won 20 out of the total 117 seats.

This year, it is facing competition from the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The AAP has already released its first list of 10 candidates for the elections, just days after sitting MLA from Bathinda Rural (reserved), Rupinder Kaur Ruby joined the Congress on November 10.