Kejriwal to hold road show in Adampur for AAP candidate

Published on Oct 30, 2022 01:43 AM IST

: Intensifying the campaign for the Adampur bypoll, Aam Aadmi party supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will take out a road show in Balsamand village in the constituency on October 31

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

While interacting with media in Hisar, Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s Haryana in-charge Sushil Gupta said Kejriwal will canvass for party nominee Satinder Singh.

“The Delhi chief minister will take out a road show in Balsamand village. Aam Aadmi party government led by Bhagwant Mann has restored old pension scheme for retired employees. We have released separate manifesto for all 55 villages of Adampur constituency,” Gupta said.

“The Congress party leaders claim that they will provide free electricity if voted to power in Haryana, but why their Rajasthan government is not providing free electricity to its residents,” he added.

The AAP leaders launched a door-to-door campaign in the Adampur constituency on Saturday.

Sunday, October 30, 2022
