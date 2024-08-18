Ferozepur: Key accused in 77-kg drug haul case lands in police net

The Ferozepur counter intelligence (CI) on Sunday arrested a key accused wanted in the 77-kg heroin haul in August 2023 and seized arms and ammunition from his possession. Sikander Singh (centre) after his arrest with the counter intelligence (CI) officers in Ferozepur district on Sunday

Lakhbir Singh, assistant inspector general, CI, Ferozepur revealed that Sikander Singh, a resident of Deep Singh Wala village in Faridkot district, was nabbed from village Behak Pacharia at Zira sub-division in Ferozepur district.

Also, two 9mm pistols, four magazines, 100 cartridges, a Zigana pistol, two magazines, and 15 cartridges were recovered from his possession at the time of the arrest, Lakhbir added.

The AIG informed that it was revealed during investigation that the accused had connections with Pakistan-based smugglers.

“A case under sections 21(C) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused. We are interrogating him to get further information,” said Lakhbir.