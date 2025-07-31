Key Naxal operative arrested from Rohtak in Haryana: NIA

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a key Naxal operative from Haryana, who was “actively working to promote anti-national activities”, an official statement said on Wednesday. The NIA team seized a mobile phone with SIM card, one Tablet, two memory cards, and “incriminating” documents related to the CPI(Maoist) from the accused, it said.

Priyanshu Kashyap, a native of the Naxal-infested Bastar district in Chhattisgarh and currently living in Rohtak district of Haryana, was nabbed on Tuesday on the basis of information provided by Haryana Police, the agency said.

Kashyap was found to be a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), and was actively working to promote its anti-national activities as its area committee in-charge in Rohtak, the NIA statement alleged.

Leaders of CPI (Maoist) have been conspiring to re-energise the decrepit influence of the outfit in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB), comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, it said.

The conspiracy involves several underground and overground workers (OGWs) of the terror organisation, engaged in recruiting cadres and strengthening the outfit in the northern states, the NIA said.

Many front organisations and student wings are supporting the outfit’s efforts to wage a war against the government of India, it claimed.

While the underground workers are in direct contact with senior leaders of CPI (Maoist), the OGWs operate in the guise of activists to further the nefarious agenda, the NIA said.

The workers were being provided funds from the Eastern Regional Bureau of the CPI (Maoist), especially from Jharkhand, NIA investigations have revealed.

The anti-terror agency had earlier arrested two other persons, Ajay Singhal alias Aman, in-charge of State Organising Committee (SOC) Haryana and Punjab, and Vishal Singh, member of CPI (Maoist), in the case.