Khaki vs khaki: Himachal cops detain Delhi Police team in ‘jurisdictional’ clash

In a rare and dramatic confrontation between police forces of two states, Himachal cops on Wednesday registered a kidnapping case against nearly 20 Delhi Police personnel who were “detained” while heading back to the national capital after arresting three Indian Youth Congress members from Rohru in connection with the ‘shirtless’ protest at the recently concluded AI summit. Officials from Delhi and Himachal police argue at the Shoghi barrier near Shimla on Wednesday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

According to people in the know of matter, state authorities intercepted three vehicles of the Special Cell of Delhi Police in Shoghi (near Shimla) and Dharampur (in Solan district) for failing to follow mandatory inter-state arrest protocols, including the procurement of transit remands. Both the detained Delhi officers and the IYC workers were subsequently produced in a court in Shimla as the legal tug of war intensified.

The high-voltage drama continued till late evening as the Shimla police’s application, alleging procedural lapses by the Special Cell, was deferred by court until Thursday, following which the Delhi Police team resumed its journey to the national capital but was stopped again by HP cops at Shoghi.

In a statement, issued late on Wednesday night, Shimla police said a case has been registered under BNS sections 190 (unlawful assembly), 329(4) (house trespass), 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 140(3) kidnapping, 305 (theft in house)against the Delhi police personnel at the Chirgaon police station in Rohru. “This morning, the Shimla police received information that around 15 to 20 persons, dressed in plain clothes, arrived in vehicles and forcibly took away three individuals/guests who were staying at a resort in Chirgaon,” said the statement.

“The Himachal Police were neither informed nor taken into confidence before the arrests were carried out,” said a senior HP police official, who did want to be named.

“The Delhi team had also not obtained a transit remand from a local court prior to moving the detainees out of the state. It’s a procedural requirement. When the special cell team was taking the arrested youths to Delhi, they were intercepted and later produced in a court in Shimla,” he added. The “shirtless” at the AI Summit on February 20 had triggered a major security response, with police earlier invoking charges including rioting and promoting enmity under relevant provisions of the BNS.

“Of the three vehicles, two were intercepted in Shoghi while the third was intercepted near Dharampur,” said the official.

The BJP hit out at the Himachal police for ‘detaining’ Delhi cops. “It is extremely unfortunate that Himachal cops interfered in the functioning of Delhi Police in such a manner,” said LoP Jai Ram Thakur.