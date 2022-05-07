Khalistan link: Class 12 student among 2 held for aiding 4 terror suspects
Ferozepur/ Faridkot: Close on the heels of busting a terror module being run by Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Punjab Police on Friday arrested two more operatives from Ferozepur.
Those arrested have been identified as Akashdeep (23), alias Akash, of Peer Kee village near the Ferozepur Cantonment, and Jashanpreet Singh (18), alias Jass, a Class 12 student of Faridkot. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
Jashandeep is cousin of Amandeep Singh and Gurpreet Singh of Vinjoke village in Ferozepur district, who were among the four terror suspects arrested in Karnal.
In his release, Ferozepur SSP Charanjit Singh said that on the disclosures of four accused arrested in Haryana, Punjab Police had been continuously conducting raids to apprehend the other members of the module.
He said that the state special operation cell (SSOC), Fazilka, along with district police, Ferozepur, arrested these two operatives when they were trying to flee from Ferozepur in their Mahindra Scorpio SUV following the arrest of their four accomplices in Karnal.
Confess to their links with terror suspect
During interrogation, they confessed to their links with Gurpreet, said the police.
Jashandeep father is a driver with the health department at Faridkot,” said a police official.
“Jashandeep visited Hazur Sahib in Nanded last month along with his cousins. I have no idea what they were up to, but I am sure that my son is not involved in any crime... he is just a kid and was preparing for his Class 12 exams. Police picked him up without informing us. Both his cousins were continuously using his phone during their trip to Hazur Sahib, so they must have done something but I am not aware of that right now,” said Jashandeep’s father Boota Singh
It is learnt that in a joint operation, the CIA staff teams of Faridkot and Ferozepur rounded up Jashandeep from his residence at the Faridkot civil hospital on Thursday morning before the arrest of four terror suspects from Karnal.
Sent to 5-day police remand
A case has been registered against Akashdeep and Jashandeep in Ferozepur Cantt police station under relevant sections of the UAP (A) Act, Explosive act and Arms Act. Both arrested accused were produced before the magistrate and taken on five-day police remand for further investigation, said the police.
Four accused persons, identified as Gurpreet Singh, Amandeep Singh and Parminder Singh, trio residents of village Vinjoke in Zira, Ferozepur; and Bhupinder Singh of Bhatian village in Ludhiana, were arrested with recovery of three IEDs packed in a metallic case (2.5 kg each) and one pistol, from Karnal by the Haryana Police following the inputs from the Punjab Police on Thursday.
The SSP said that the police have also brought gangster Rajvir Singh, alias Raja, who had introduced Gurpreet to Rinda, on a production warrant from Bathinda jail. Raja is a hardcore criminal having dozens of criminal cases registered against him.
Preliminary investigations carried out so far have revealed that both operatives were directly involved in Thursday’s busted module, he said, adding that they had received several consignments sent by Pakistan intelligence agency ISI and Pak-based pro-Khalistan terrorist groups and further delivered it at the behest of Rinda.
The SSP said that Akash revealed that Rinda had sent explosive consignment through drones and he along with Gurpreet received it in his maternal grandmother’s village and placed these on the locations sent by Rinda.
-
Centre releases ₹7,183cr revenue deficit grant to Punjab, 13 other states
New Delhi : The central government on Friday released ₹7,183.42 crore as revenue deficit grant to 14 states, including Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Assam and Kerala. The department of expenditure, ministry of finance released the money. The grant has been released as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission, the Union ministry of finance said in a statement.
-
Delhi govt allows city bars to stay open till 3 am
Most pubs and restaurants, barring some exceptions, are currently allowed to stay open till 1am. In Gurugram, pubs were allowed to allowed to open till 6am last year but the new policy announced by the Haryana government allows such outlets to remain open 24x7.
-
Cabinet approves Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy 2022
The cabinet accorded its approval to Haryana Aerospace and Defence Production Policy, 2022 that aims to attract investments of at least one billion dollars and generate employment opportunities of around 25,000 persons in five years and to position the state as country's leading aerospace and defence manufacturing hub. The policy envisages harnessing Haryana's inherent strength in auto components and automobile manufacturing sector that looks forward to a possible transition into aerospace and defence manufacturing.
-
Ludhiana | 31-year-old dies of drug overdose, woman held
A day after a 31-year-old man died due to a drug overdose, police arrested the woman who allegedly administered the victim, Gagandeep Singh the fatal dose on Friday. While Rupinder Kaur of Begowal village has been arrested, Jaswinder Singh of the same village is on the run.
-
Nanded cops in Karnal to quiz four terror suspects
Aurangabad: Police from Maharashtra's Nanded have sent a team to Karnal in Haryana after four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held there and arms, ammunition and IEDs were recovered from their vehicle, a senior official said on Friday. The Haryana Police have said that they foiled a major terror plot after the four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists were held in Karnal on Thursday morning when they were on their way to Telangana to deliver explosives.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics