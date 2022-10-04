Khalistan Tiger Force operative nabbed with grenades, pistols in Moga

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) unit of Moga police on Tuesday arrested an operative of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)-backed Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terror module, with hand grenades, pistols and ammunition smuggled from Pakistan via drone.

The accused has been identified as Harpreet Singh alias Hira of Jujhar Nagar in Bathinda. Three hand grenades, a pistol .30 bore, a US-made Beretta pistol, 50 live cartridges of .30 bore and 10 live cartridges of 9mm were recovered from him.

Hira was part of a terror module run by Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist of KTF, Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala, a close associate of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjer.

The development comes two days after the arrest of two operatives identified as Veeja Singh alias Gagan alias Gaggu and Ranjodh Singh alias Jyoti of this module from Chamkaur Sahib area. Earlier, the Ferozepur Police had recovered a sophisticated AK-47 assault rifle along with two magazines and 60 live cartridges from the paddy fields of Arifke village in Ferozepur, which was intended to be retrieved by Veeja Singh and Ranjodh Singh.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said following an input from the counter intelligence unit, Moga Police laid a naka at Kotkapura-Baghapurana road and rounded up Hira, who was traveling to Amritsar in his white-coloured Hyundai Aura car.

He said during preliminary investigations, Harpreet confessed that he was going to deliver the hand grenades and arms on the directions of Amandeep Singh alias Babbu, a close-associate of Dala.

Moga senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Singh Khurana said the accused further revealed that the consignment was brought by Veeja and Ranjodh from the border area on the directions of Dala’s Manila-based associates Manpreet Singh alias Pita and Amritpal Singh alias Ammy, who have links with terrorists in Pakistan.

He said the accused also revealed that Manpreet Pita and Ammy had handed over the consignment to two unknown persons in Moga, who further assigned it to him to deliver it at an undisclosed location in Amritsar.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 25(6)(7)-54-59 of the Arms Act, Sections 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Sections 13 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Baghapurana police station.