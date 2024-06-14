Khanna bank robbery case cracked, cops nab three Amritsar residents

Khanna police said they solved the Bagli Kalan bank robbery within 48 hours with the arrest of three Amritsar residents on Thursday. The accused in the custody of Khanna police in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

The police recovered ₹8.75 lakh from their possession. Police said that minutes after the robbery, the accused bought a second-hand Audi car for ₹5 lakh to flaunt. Police have seized the car and a bike used in the crime. Their weapons are yet to be recovered, officials said.

On Jun 11, three masked robbers targeted a branch of Punjab and Sind Bank in Khanna’s Bagli Kalan village and decamped over ₹15 lakh in under three minutes.

When the bank’s guard resisted, the accused threatened him and fired shots towards the floor. Officials said that the robbers held the staff and a customer hostage at gunpoint and robbed ₹15.92 lakhs. A cash van had dropped ₹20 lakh at the bank hours before the robbery.

Officials said prima facie, it appeared that the robbery was not pre-planned. Police arrested Amritpal Singh alias Amrit, 27, of Riar village, Jagdish Singh alias Gulaba, 20, of Sarai village and Gurmeen Singh alias Nona, 22, of Kotli, all in Amritsar district. The anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police helped Khanna cops arrest the accused from Ajnala.

According to police, the accused are habitual offenders and had robbed three petrol pump employees in Adampur and Phillaur before this crime.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police scanned footage from a trail of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras within a radius of 100 km and traced the robbers.

“After executing the robbery, the accused dispersed in different directions. Amritpal rode the bike to Ludhiana and abandoned it outside a jewellery shop near the Advanced Training Institute (ATI). He reached the bus stand in an e-rickshaw and boarded a bus. The accused assembled after reaching Amritsar. They bought a second-hand Audi car for ₹5 lakh from the robbed money,” the SSP added.

“The police recovered ₹8.75 lakh, the Audi Car and the bike used in the crime, which they had stolen before the robbery. The accused were produced before a court on Friday and remanded to five days in police custody for questioning. Important information is expected from them during questioning,” she added.

Superintendent of police (SP investigation) Saurav Jindal said the accused came with the intention of robbing a petrol pump or gas agency. They found the bank in the rural area an easy target and changed plans.

“Amritpal is the gang’s kingpin. He is already facing trial in snatching cases. Jagdish Singh has a drug peddling case registered against him in Mansa,” said the SP.

The Samrala police had registered a case under sections 392, 397 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 25, 54 and 59 of Arms Act in connection with the crime.