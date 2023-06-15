Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Two held with 4.7 kg opium, 30 kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

Two held with 4.7 kg opium, 30 kg poppy husk in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 15, 2023 11:11 PM IST

The accused were shifting bags from the truck to the car near Balion village when the police conducted a raid on Wednesday night

The Khanna police arrested two inter-state drug smugglers and recovered 4.7 kg opium and 30 kg poppy husk from their possession.

A case under sections 15, 18, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS act was registered at Samrala police station. (iStock)
The police also seized a truck and a car from their possession.

The accused were shifting bags from the truck to the car near Balion village when the police conducted a raid on Wednesday night. On seeing the police team, the accused tried to escape but the police nabbed them.

The accused have been identified as Dharminder Singh, 31, of Barnala and Jasvir Singh alias Jassa, 55, of Samrala.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Amneet Kondal said that when frisked, the police recovered 30 kg poppy husk and 4.7 kg opium.

A case under sections 15, 18, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS act was registered at Samrala police station. Following the information provided by the accused, the police recovered another 3kg opium from Machhiwara Road in Samrala.

The SSP said that both the accused are drivers and they both are already facing trial in multiple cases of drug peddling.

