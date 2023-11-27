close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khanna resident shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philippines

Khanna resident shot dead by unidentified assailants in Philippines

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 27, 2023 07:36 AM IST

Gurdev Singh, 58, was a native of Nand Singh Avenue of Khanna. He was working as a financier in the Philippines while his family was in Khanna

A Khanna resident was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Manila, Philippines, on Saturday. The man had gone to Manila five years ago and was a financier there.

Gurdev Singh
Gurdev Singh

His family said they received a call about the death on Saturday evening. He was returning home from work when unidentified assailants shot him dead.

Gurdev Singh, 58, was a native of Nand Singh Avenue of Khanna. He was working as a financier in the Philippines while his family was in Khanna.

Lakhwinder Singh, a relative of the victim, said both Gurdev and his son worked as financiers in Manila. His son had come home a few days ago to see the family, while Gurdev was alone in Manila to look after the work.

“We came to know about the incident when we received a call from the police on Saturday,” said Lakhwinder Singh.

“It had been nearly five years since Gurdev had gone to the Philippines, while his son was already there. Both were running a finance business in Manila,” he added.

The family said a few minutes before the murder, Gurdev had spoken to his daughter over a video call. He was planning to visit the family in the next few days.

The victim is survived by his wife, two daughters and a son. One of his daughters is married. The family has urged the Centre to help them in bringing back the body for last rites.

