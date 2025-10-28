Khanna’s Tarun, his three students strike gold in karate championship

Khanna’s para karate champion Tarun Sharma brought home yet another proud moment after winning a gold medal in the senior male kata category at the International Open Karate Championship held in Batala on Sunday.

His victory came with a heartwarming highlight, as three girls he has personally trained also clinched gold medals in their respective categories, showcasing the success of both his talent and his mentorship. In the Batala championship, 13-year-old Anchal won gold in the sub-junior category, 14-year-old Samina bagged gold in the junior category and 17-year-old Liza secured gold in the cadet category.

Tarun’s story is one of grit, courage and sheer determination. At the age of six, he suffered a paralytic attack that changed his life forever. Growing up in poverty, he worked as a vegetable vendor and faced constant bullying. His struggles pushed him into a powerful act of protest when he polished shoes outside Khanna’s mini secretariat to highlight unemployment and the hardships of para athletes. The incident drew attention across Punjab and led to his appointment as a deputy clerk in Khanna municipal corporation last year.

Despite the hardships, Tarun refused to be defeated. His list of achievements now speaks for his passion and hard work. Earlier this year, he won a silver medal at the USA Open Karate Championship in Las Vegas. In May, he clinched gold at the 4th Asian Para Karate Championship in Uzbekistan, competing in the tough K-21 category.

Last year, he returned with a double gold from the Commonwealth Karate Championships in South Africa. His record also includes medals from Hungary, Malaysia, and the World Championship in Ireland, making him a consistent international performer.

What makes Tarun’s journey even more inspiring is his commitment to empowering others. He runs a karate academy in Khanna, where he has trained over 1,400 underprivileged girls in self-defence.