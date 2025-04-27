Kharar bar found violating 12 am deadline, selling UT, Haryana liquor

A bar in Kharar was caught operating illegally beyond the 12 am deadline and selling liquor labelled for sale in Chandigarh and Haryana, excise officials said on Saturday. Officials seized five bottles of Jägermeister liquor, two bottles each of Jim Beam and Teachers whiskey, all marked for sale in Chandigarh, and 17 pints of Budweiser beer, meant for sale in Haryana. (HT Photo/for representation only)

The raid at Wild Sage bar took place during a district-wide inspection drive ordered by assistant commissioner excise Ashok Chalhotra and led by excise inspector Vikas Kumar with support from Balongi police.

Officials seized five bottles of Jägermeister liquor, two bottles each of Jim Beam and Teachers whiskey, all marked for sale in Chandigarh, and 17 pints of Budweiser beer, meant for sale in Haryana.

As many as 15 hookahs were also recovered from the bar premises, leading to an FIR under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act, and Sections 21 and 22 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act against bar owner Ramandeep Singh, a native of Sirsa, Haryana, and currently residing in Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

Officials also issued a challan against the bar for violating the Punjab Liquor Licence Rules.