Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kharar bar found violating 12 am deadline, selling UT, Haryana liquor

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Apr 27, 2025 08:42 AM IST

As many as 15 hookahs were also recovered from the bar premises, leading to an FIR against owner Ramandeep Singh, a native of Sirsa, Haryana, and currently residing in Sunny Enclave, Kharar

A bar in Kharar was caught operating illegally beyond the 12 am deadline and selling liquor labelled for sale in Chandigarh and Haryana, excise officials said on Saturday.

Officials seized five bottles of Jägermeister liquor, two bottles each of Jim Beam and Teachers whiskey, all marked for sale in Chandigarh, and 17 pints of Budweiser beer, meant for sale in Haryana. (HT Photo/for representation only)
Officials seized five bottles of Jägermeister liquor, two bottles each of Jim Beam and Teachers whiskey, all marked for sale in Chandigarh, and 17 pints of Budweiser beer, meant for sale in Haryana. (HT Photo/for representation only)

The raid at Wild Sage bar took place during a district-wide inspection drive ordered by assistant commissioner excise Ashok Chalhotra and led by excise inspector Vikas Kumar with support from Balongi police.

Officials seized five bottles of Jägermeister liquor, two bottles each of Jim Beam and Teachers whiskey, all marked for sale in Chandigarh, and 17 pints of Budweiser beer, meant for sale in Haryana.

As many as 15 hookahs were also recovered from the bar premises, leading to an FIR under Sections 61/1/14 of the Punjab Excise Act, and Sections 21 and 22 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act against bar owner Ramandeep Singh, a native of Sirsa, Haryana, and currently residing in Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

Officials also issued a challan against the bar for violating the Punjab Liquor Licence Rules.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kharar bar found violating 12 am deadline, selling UT, Haryana liquor
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On