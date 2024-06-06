Kharar bouncer killing: Looking to avenge nephew’s murder, police nabs two with weapons

A month after a 30-year-old bouncer was shot dead by two assailants at Kharar’s Chando village in a brazen broad daylight attack on May 7, Mohali special cell arrested two history-sheeters, including the victim’s uncle, from Phase-1 on Tuesday and recovered two illegal .32 bore pistols and six live cartridges from their possession. The accused were identified as Rahul and Manga of Teur village. Manga is the uncle of victim Munish Kumar Rana, alias Manni, and according to the officials familiar with the matter, was preparing to avenge Manni’s death. (iStock)

The accused were identified as Rahul and Manga of Teur village. Manga is the uncle of victim Munish Kumar Rana, alias Manni, and according to the officials familiar with the matter, was preparing to avenge Manni’s death.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The special branch team led by deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Gursher Singh Sandhu and Inspector Shiv Kumar had then arrested two shooters, Vikram Rana alias Happy, 23, of Teur village and Kiran Singh alias Dhanua, 23, of Kharar following a shootout with the police in which the accused suffered three bullet injuries, each, in their legs.

The shooters, according to police, are members of the Lucky Patial group. Shortly after the murder, Davinder Bambiha gang claimed responsibility for the attack through a social media post, which stated that fugitive gangster Lucky Patial, who leads the gang from Armenia, got Kumar killed to avenge the murder of Meet bouncer.

Officials said both Rahul and Manga who were earlier booked in multiple criminal cases, including murder, were planning to eliminate the rival gang members but were arrested by Mohali special branch team who were keeping a close eye on their activities.

Both the accused were booked under the Arms Act at the Phase 1 police station.

Investigators said Manni’s murder appeared to be a fallout of a gang war between the two groups of bouncers, known in their circles as Meet bouncer group and Sonu Shah bouncer group.

On November 6, 2016, both groups had exchanged gunfire, firing more than 70 rounds, near the Phase 8 Dussehra ground in Mohali over supplying bouncers to commercial establishments in the tricity.

Back then, Meet was supplying bouncers to 12 night clubs in the tricity. Earlier too, both groups had exchanged fire, said police.

As per investigators, the gang war between the two groups first started in July 2016, when three men, including Munish Kumar, shot at Meet’s friend, bouncer-cum-gym trainer Akhil, at a gym in Sector 26, Chandigarh.

Notably, Akhil and Meet had hurled abuses at Munish, employed as a bouncer, leading him to nurse a grudge against them. Meet was subsequently shot dead in Saketri in 2017.