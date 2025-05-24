Kharar eatery owner held for illegally serving liquor

The owner of an eatery in Kharar was arrested for illegally selling liquor during a raid conducted by the excise department and local police on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The accused is a habitual offender involved in the unauthorised sale of liquor during late-night hours, said Kharar police. (HT File)

The teams recovered 67 bottles of Indian made foreign liquor/ imported foreign liquor (IMFL/IFL), and 112 bottles, 40 cans and 35 nips of beer/ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails of various brands, all marked “For Sale in UT Chandigarh Only.”

According to police, a raid was conducted at Micky Kitchen on Landran Road, Kharar, where the owner, Rakesh Kumar alias Micky, was found selling and supplying liquor to customers in nearby residential areas and to students residing in paying guest (PG) accommodations, particularly after midnight, without a permit.

Acting on a tip-off, the raid took place under the guidance of assistant commissioner in excise department, Ashok Chalotra and the direct supervision of excise officer Dewan Chand and DSP Karan Singh Sandhu. The operation was led by excise inspector Vikas Kumar, along with local police personnel.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Rakesh Kumar had been procuring the liquor from Chandigarh using his personal vehicle and selling it illegally after midnight. He is a habitual offender involved in the unauthorised sale of liquor during late-night hours, said police.

An FIR has been registered under Section 61 of the Punjab Excise Act, 1914, and Section 112 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for petty organised crime against Rakesh, a resident of Golden City, Sector 10, near Anaj Mandi, Kharar, and Krishan, a resident of Sector 125, near Connect Office, Kharar.

Further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and identify others involved in the illegal liquor trade.