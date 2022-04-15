Kharar man booked for stalking, molesting 47-year-old widow
A 58-year-man has been booked for stalking and molesting a 47-year-old woman living in his neighbourhood in Machipur village, Kharar.
The complainant, who is an anganwadi worker, told the police that the accused, Jagjit Singh, alias Jaggi, had been harassing and stalking her since her husband died of a heart attack in 2005.
She had complained to the village panchayat several times about this, but he did not relent and continued to tail her whenever she stepped out of the house.
Over the past few weeks, Singh had trespassed into her house and even stolen her undergarments. He also left behind some objectionable pictures and items in her toilet, leaving her disturbed. Once he intercepted her in public and urinated in front of her, while making obscene gestures.
Last week, he waylaid her on the way to work and started behaving indecently again. Some passers-by came to her aid on hearing her raising her voice. She finally approached the police when he approached her at the primary school in Machipur, assaulted her and tore her shirt.
Acting on her complaint, police booked the accused under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (intent to disrobe woman), 354-D (stalking), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 380 (theft in dwelling house, etc) and 457 (house-trespass) of the Indian Penal Code at the Kharar Sadar police station.
Investigating officer Balraj Singh said the accused was currently absconding and raids were being conducted to nab him.
60-year-old ex-serviceman killed in Lalru hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding car claimed the life of a 60-year-old ex-serviceman near Dappar toll plaza in Lalru on Wednesday evening. The victim was identified as Muni Ram, a resident of Lath village in Haryana's Sonepat district. His son Amit Kumar, 19, told the police that after retiring from the army, Kumar's father had started a new job as a security guard in Gholu Majra, Dera Bassi.
Three held for trying to extort ₹15 lakh from HC lawyer
The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Naresh Kumar, both residents of Daria village, Chandigarh, and Manish, alias Sonu, of Sector 28, Chandigarh. They were arrested on the complaint of Sanjay Badwar, a lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana high court and resident of Harmilap Nagar, Baltana. Badwar had approached the police after he received a death threat letter via his friend Anil Pandey's office in Baltana.
24-year-old Chandigarh man gets 10-year jail for carrying 250 gm charas
A 24-year-old man, who was caught with 250 gm charas in Chandigarh in 2019, has been awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court. The court of additional sessions judge Jaibir Singh awarded the sentence to Sajan, after holding him guilty under Section 20 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Man catches two women stealing wife’s gold bangles near PGIMER Chandigarh
An alert man caught two women stealing his wife's gold bangles at bus stop near the PGIMER campus on Wednesday. With the help of onlookers, the man handed over the accused, Gurmito, alias Lachhmi, 70, and Satya, alias Preeto, 65, both from Patiala, to the police. There, His wife, Surjit Kaur's husband spotted the two women trying to flee after cutting and removing her gold bangles, and raised the alarm.
Sankalp rally: Amit Shah to visit Jammu on May 8
Union home minister Amit Shah will be visiting Jammu on May 8 to take part in J&K People's Forum's 'sankalp rally' to reiterate India's claim over Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). The sankalp rally is being organised to remember the sacrifices of PoJK, West Pakistan , and Chamb refugees of 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars. This will be Shah's second visit to Jammu in less than two months and the third in seven months.
