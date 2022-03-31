Kharar MLA catches trucks dumping Chandigarh waste in Mullanpur
Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Mann on Wednesday caught two trucks illegally dumping garbage from Chandigarh at Teera village in Mullanpur.
According to the AAP MLA, there had been complaints from residents regarding trucks visiting Teera village daily to dump waste.
On visiting the spot on Wednesday, the MLA found two trucks bringing garbage from Chandigarh. When she asked the drivers, Kuldeep Singh and Subhash, to present permission to throw the garbage, they could not produce any or bring any Chandigarh civic body official on call, following which she called the police.
Taking note of the incident, Chandigarh municipal commissioner Anindita Mitra marked an inquiry.
The Mullanpur police later booked the two drivers, Kuldeep of Shahzadpur village, Ambala, and Subhash of Dudhgarh village, Panchkula, under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) of the Indian Penal Code.
“Illegal dumping of Chandigarh garbage in Mohali will not be tolerated. The drivers failed to give name of the people on whose behest they were dumping the garbage here,” said Mann.
Mullanpur station house officer (SHO) Simarjeet Singh said they will be writing to the UT administration to take action against the illegal dumping of garbage in the village.
