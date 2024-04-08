Kharar shocker: Murder motive unclear, couple started dating two years ago, say police

A day after a 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old female friend to death after entering her house at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, in the wee hours of Saturday, police probe revealed that both had been in a relationship for around two years. Identified as Anas Qureshi, a native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the accused remains critical at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. (HT)

The accused, Anas Qureshi, and the victim met in Chandigarh two years back and began dating. Both the families were aware of their relationship and the accused had also attended the wedding of the victim’s elder brother, police officials attached with the probe said.

They added the couple’s relationship had turned sour recently over some disagreements, which suspectedly prompted Anas to murder his girlfriend in a fit of rage. The weapon used to stab the woman in the neck was a knife from her house only and remains untraced.

While fleeing in the victim’s car after the murder, the accused had ended up suffering critical injuries in an accident near Shahabad, Haryana, having travelled nearly 80 km from her house.

“We are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind the murder as the accused is undergoing treatment and not in a condition to give a statement,” an investigator said.

The 27-year-old victim worked for a multi-national company and lived with her family, including her mother, and an elder and younger brother. The family had moved into their 250-square-yard, newly constructed house in Sunny Enclave just six months back.

According to police, the woman, along with her family, had gone to a relative’s house to attend a jagran (Hindu religious gathering) on Friday night. While her family members stayed back at the gathering, she returned home by herself around 3 am.

Within five minutes, the accused also entered her house, following which, police said, they had an argument.

As the fight escalated, Anas stabbed her in the right side of her neck. A CCTV camera captured Anas coming out of the victim’s house around 4.30 am, carrying bottles and fleeing in her car.

Around 7 am, driving rashly, he collided into another car near Shahbad, Haryana, suffering multiple injuries on the head, back, legs and arms.

Onlookers informed the police, following which the accused was rushed to a local hospital, but doctors referred him to GMCH, Chandigarh, citing his critical condition. The driver of the other car was also hospitalised, but is now out of danger.

The accused is facing charges under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), punishable with death or imprisonment for life.

Info about their car’s accident, not murder, reached family first

Oblivious to the murder, the victim’s family, who were still at their relative’s house, first received information about their car’s accident at 80km-away Shahbad.

Alarmed by the information, they asked the caller, an onlooker, if a woman (the victim) was driving the car, only to learn that a man was behind the wheel.

What followed was repeated calls to the victim. After they remained unanswered, the victim’s maternal uncle went home to check on her and found her lying dead next to a bed on the top floor of the house. The inconsolable family then informed the police around 9.30 am, following which a forensic team was rushed to the spot to collect crucial evidence, an investigator said.

Accused remains critical

A native of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, the accused remains critical at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, Chandigarh. While his parents are at their native, he lives with his two brothers in a rented accommodation in Dadumajra, Chandigarh, and runs an eatery in the Sector 38 market.

The victim’s autopsy was conducted at the civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6. The report is awaited.

“Prima facie, he stabbed the victim in the right side of the neck with a knife kept in the house. As the wound was deep, he could have stabbed her repeatedly at the same point. The autopsy report will make things clear and also help ascertain the victim was sexually assaulted before being killed. There were no signs of struggle other than the stab wound on the neck,” the cop added.

Police trying to retrieve text messages exchanged

Police have taken the mobile phone of the victim in custody, while that of the accused has yet to be recovered.

Police officials privy to the probe said as the victim used an Apple iPhone, the investigators were facing issues in gaining access to retrieve crucial data, including the text messages shared with the accused, who also uses a phone of the same company.