Kharar: Two protesting unemployed teachers climb atop water tank

The unemployed teachers’ demands include a notification for recruitment for all 12,000 vacant posts of ETT-TET teachers and an increase in the upper age limit to 42 years. (Representative imgae)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 01:50 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Mohali

Two protesting members of the Elementary Teacher Training-Teacher Eligibility Test (ETT-TET) Qualified Unemployed Teachers Union climbed atop a water tank in Kharar on the wee hours of Thursday over non-fulfilment of their long-pending demands.

The two teachers, Aman Rana and Dharampal Nukerian, threatened to jump off the tank if the Punjab government does not fulfil their demands. Representatives of the teachers’ union, who were wearing black ribbons, said, “They have pledged to sit on fast-unto-death and they may also jump to death if their demands are not met.”

President of the union, Deepak Kamboj, said, “In 2016, present Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and member of Parliament Preneet Kaur assured that our demands will be fulfilled. However, even four years after the Congress came to power in the state, the ruling dispensation has still been ignoring us.”

Their demands include a notification for recruitment for all 12,000 vacant posts of ETT-TET teachers and an increase in the upper age limit to 42 years.

