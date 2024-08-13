Kharar village replaces ‘migrants’ with ‘tenants’ in fresh diktat

Two days after Jandpur village in Kharar displayed banners, restricting migrants’ free movement after 9 pm, the village, after intervention of local administration and police, has now updated and replaced them with new instructions mainly for all the tenants. Jandpur village in Kharar is home to 2,000 people, including 500 migrants. (HT Photo)

After tension escalated between migrants and the villagers, previous boards mainly targeting migrants were removed.

After the village’s diktat didn’t go down well with the migrants, many UP and Bihar natives gathered in the village and objected to the diktat which also restricted migrants’ outside strolls after 9 pm.

The banners bearing the new diktat, including 11 fresh instructions, were put up in the village on Monday.

The instructions were updated as compulsory verification of tenants as opposed to migrants written previously. These fresh instructions read that legal action will be taken against tenants or the villagers if found smoke cigarettes, chewing tobacco (gutkha) and betel leaf (paan). Earlier, the diktat was issued for migrants. While the old banners mentioned provision of dustbins by house owners at the time of renting property to migrants, the new boards mentioned the same rule for tenants. While the diktat’s earlier version restricted migrants from roaming around in the village after 9 pm, the fresh instructions stated that no villager or tenants will roam around in the village at night without any errand.

The villagers earlier warned migrants roaming around in half attire, now the tenants have been asked not to move around in undergarments. Commercial connections for the tenants have been made mandatory as per the new diktat. The villagers have now warned all the villagers against selling drugs in the village.

Moreover, villagers have now asked tenants to park their vehicles inside their rented accommodations and not on roads.

Jandpur village is home to 2,000 people, including 500 migrants.

Multiple banners placed in the village earlier displaying 11 instructions, including strict guidelines for migrants, had prompted some to leave the village. More are planning to follow suit.

After Kharar police and senior administration officers intervened in the matter and questioned villagers’ authority to impose such diktats, the villagers said they would apply the rules across the board.

“We had a meeting with the police and the administration, and thus we got the boards changed and will apply the same rules for everyone,” area councillor Govinder Singh Cheema said.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Sandhu said the situation was under control in the village.

Earlier, in a similar startling event last month, a village in Mohali’s Kurali had passed a resolution barring migrants from residing in their village. Citing some theft incidents in which, they claimed, children of migrants were involved, scores of residents of Mundo Sangatiyan village, located about 45 minutes from Mohali city, signed a resolution stating that no migrants will be given a house on rent in the village.