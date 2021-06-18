Khattar announces 1,100 cr package on BJP 2’s 600 days

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced an economic package of over ₹1,100 crore in view of unfavourable effect of the pandemic on the economy.

Khattar also announced a series of relief measures including waiver of property tax, surcharge on electricity bills and motor vehicle tax.

The announcements were made by Khattar during a press conference held to mark the completion of 600 days of the second tenure of the BJP-led Haryana government.

Khattar said in view of the financial constraints faced by labourers working in the unorganised sector, a relief package of ₹600 crore was announced for 12 lakh such families.

Under the ambit of this package, a financial assistance of ₹5,000 each will be given to all such families. Besides this, a relief package of ₹150 crore was also announced for small shopkeepers.

The CM said 25% discount will be provided to 600 farmers purchasing e-tractors. He also announced a financial aid of ₹5,000 each to families of corona-warriors including ASHA and NHM workers.

The state government had also announced ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh on death of a family member in the age group of 18-50 years of BPL families due to coronavirus. The benefits of this scheme were given to 46 families by transferring an amount of ₹2 lakh each to their accounts through direct benefit transfer, thereby initiating the scheme.

Khattar also got ₹5,000 per family transferred directly to bank accounts of 2,755 BPL families, who have Covid-affected family members in home isolation.

The CM said that the state government has decided that surcharge will not be levied on electricity bills till June 30 in view of the pandemic.

Khattar said for providing relief to traders whose average electricity bill for April, May and June is 50% less than the average electricity bill for January, February and March, their fixed charge of ₹10,000 will be 100% waived off for them.

Consumers whose fixed charge ranges from ₹10,000 to ₹40,000 will get a rebate of up to ₹10,000. A rebate of 25% will be given on electricity bills having fixed charges of more than ₹40,000.

Khattar said it has been decided to waive off property tax for the first quarter of 2021-22. Consequently, a financial burden of about ₹150 crore will be borne by the urban local bodies department.

The CM said the government has also given permission for registration of fourth floor in big cities.

Khattar said motor vehicle tax for the first quarter of 2021-22 will not be levied on vehicles carrying passengers. Due to this, financial burden of about ₹72 crore will be borne by the transport department. Apart from this, the fitness date of vehicles has also been extended till June 30.