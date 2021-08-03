Khattar launches ‘Har Hith store’ scheme, aims to wipe out unemployment by 2024

In a step aimed at encouraging youth towards self-employment, Haryana chief minister (CM) Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday launched the ‘Har Hith store’ scheme, as part of which a chain of grocery shops will be opened in rural and urban areas to sell the best quality daily-needs products at reasonable prices.

As per the policy, 1,500 stores will be opened in rural areas and 500 in urban areas in the first phase and 5,000 stores in the second phase.

Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited (HAICL) will allot one franchise of 200 sq ft area for a village with a population of 3,000, at least one for each ward in the municipal corporation and at least one in a group of wards having a cumulative population of 10,000 in municipal committee/council.

The HAICL has signed terms of trade (TOT) with 51 corporate houses which would provide their quality products to these stores, enabled with a complete IT support system for smooth operations.

“With the opening of these stores, the state government’s model of making youths job givers instead of job seekers will also be accomplished,” said CM Khattar after inaugurating a store during a programme held at Panchkula.

According to Khattar, these stores will provide a platform to youth franchisees as well as micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), government cooperative institutions, FPOs (farmer producer organisations) and self help groups (SHGs) to increase their business.

Franchise policy launched

The CM also launched the Franchise Policy under which, those interested can apply as per the terms and conditions. People in the age group of 18-35, women, persons with disabilities and those verified under Mukhyamantri Parivar Uthan Yojana will be given preference.

Priority will also be given to young members of families having annual income less than ₹1.80 lakh and verified under Parivar Pehchan Patra scheme.

Khattar said now people can apply for these stores and the target is to open 100 stores in two months.

A monthly income of at least ₹15,000 will be ensured for those verified under the Mukhyamantri Parivar Uthan Yojana and operating these stores. “As per the sale provision made in the Har Hith store scheme, the franchisee partner who sells products worth ₹1,50,000 will earn a marginal profit of 10%, that is ₹15,000,” said Khattar.

If any youth whose verified family annual income is less than ₹1.80 lakh and is unable to earn ₹15,000 in the first six months, then the state government will provide financial help.

“If the youth is able to earn ₹12,000, the government will give him ₹3,000 as financial aid, if the income is above ₹13,000, the government will provide compensation of ₹2,000 and so on. The state government will ensure that his minimum income comes to ₹15,000,” the CM said.

If the applicant of the franchise is financially weak, Khattar said, the state government will provide loan facility under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana without any guarantee.

“Making Haryana ‘Berojgar Mukt, Rozgar Yukt’ by 2024 is our target and opening of these stores is a step in the direction of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” said Khattar.