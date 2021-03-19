IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar sets target of releasing 100% MSP payments directly to farmers
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officials concerned to hold timely talks with the commission agents who have been against this policy that the Centre has been pushing the state government to pursue. (PTI)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officials concerned to hold timely talks with the commission agents who have been against this policy that the Centre has been pushing the state government to pursue. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Khattar sets target of releasing 100% MSP payments directly to farmers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to transfer minimum support price (MSP) payments directly to the bank accounts of farmers
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to transfer minimum support price (MSP) payments directly to the bank accounts of farmers.

He directed the officials concerned to hold timely talks with the commission agents who have been against this policy that the Centre has been pushing the state government to pursue.

Last year, Haryana had transferred more than 50% of the payments directly to the accounts of the farmers and rest of the payments were made through ahrtiyas.

It has been over three years since the Union government has been repeatedly advising the state government to pay MSP directly to the farmers, instead of transferring it to the ahrtiyas who later release the payment to farmers.

Khattar’s announcement assumes significance as recently deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds food and civil supplies portfolio, said that payment of the procured crop will reach either the farmers’ own bank accounts or in the accounts of ahrtiya within 48 hours of submitting the J-Form.

During a review meeting of Covid-19 vaccination, and crop procurement with administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, and senior and chief medical officers, through video conferencing, Khattar said that keeping in view the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the number of procurement centres are likely to be increased.

He said that wheat procurement will start from April 1. Last year, wheat procurement was started on April 10.

“During this year’s procurement process, the state government has decided to ensure 100% online transfer of payments directly into the accounts of farmers,” Khattar said, asking the officers concerned to hold timely talks with the ahrtiyas on this issue.

State health minister Anil Vij also attended the meeting from Ambala through video conferencing.

The DCs were directed to ensure that Covid-19 safety protocols are strictly followed at all procurement centres.

The CM directed the DCs to issue directions in advance regarding timely lifting of crop, smooth functioning of the procurement process and to ensure that neither ahrtiyas nor farmers face any problem.

Khattar further directed the DCs to ensure 100% crop registration including registration of vacant agricultural land on ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said that not only the public but also enforcement agencies such as police and health officials have lowered their guard in the fight against Covid-19. (HT PHOTO)
Haryana cabinet minister Anil Vij said that not only the public but also enforcement agencies such as police and health officials have lowered their guard in the fight against Covid-19. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Vij asks police to challan people not wearing masks

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:14 PM IST
The minister directs the Haryana Police to launch massive campaign, create fear among public for not wearing masks; seeks daily report from SPs on number of people fined
READ FULL STORY
Close
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officials concerned to hold timely talks with the commission agents who have been against this policy that the Centre has been pushing the state government to pursue. (PTI)
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar directed the officials concerned to hold timely talks with the commission agents who have been against this policy that the Centre has been pushing the state government to pursue. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Khattar sets target of releasing 100% MSP payments directly to farmers

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 10:09 PM IST
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to transfer minimum support price (MSP) payments directly to the bank accounts of farmers
READ FULL STORY
Close
With 1,309 fresh coronavirus cases, the infection tally rose to 1,93,345 in Punjab on Thursday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996. (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)
With 1,309 fresh coronavirus cases, the infection tally rose to 1,93,345 in Punjab on Thursday, while 18 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,996. (HT photo)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Punjab reports 2,490 fresh Covid-19 cases, state tally tops 207,800

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 09:58 PM IST
In 11 worst-hit districts of Punjab, the government has ordered a complete ban on all social gatherings, except for funerals and weddings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.(HT file photo)
Khattar told officials that emphasis has to be paid on testing and contact tracing.(HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Covid-19: Strict action against those not wearing masks, says Haryana CM Khattar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 05:55 PM IST
Haryana has so far registered nearly 2,78,000 Covid-19 disease cases and 3,089 related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic last year. A total of 2,70,222 people have recovered in the state with the recovery rate climbing to 97.46 per cent while the active cases are at 3,957, according to the health department’s bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination. (Representative image)
Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said there will be no requirement of a separate certificate if an eligible 45+ years person brings the medical record regarding co-morbidities for vaccination. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Hospitals asked to step up Covid vaccination in Punjab

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:38 PM IST
To carry out vaccination seven days a week for at least eight hours daily till March 31; of the 1,291 registered private facilities, 891 have not administered a single dose
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
The decision to delay the procurement was taken at a Covid review meeting, chaired by chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in Chandigarh on Friday. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab puts off procurement to April 10 amid Covid surge

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:18 PM IST
State food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu says department need more time to ensure safe procurement
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
The Union health ministry noted that Punjab along with four other states accounted for 82 per cent of the new Covid-19 cases reported in India.(HT Photo)
india news

Night curfew, restricted seating in cinemas: Punjab imposes stricter Covid norms

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
In districts apart from the worst-hit ones, Punjab chief minister has ordered reinforcement and strict monitoring of the strategy of micro-containment and containment zones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh imposed strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh imposed strict restrictions to curb the Covid-19 spread in Punjab on Friday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab closes schools, colleges till March 31 amid Covid spike

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 04:17 PM IST
CM orders fresh curbs, including restricting cinema hall capacity to 50% and malls to 100 besides bar on social gatherings
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gurvir Singh, 30, the son of the Shekha Khurd sarpanch, was arrested on Friday for killing two sisters of the village in Moga district on Thursday evening. (HT photo)
Gurvir Singh, 30, the son of the Shekha Khurd sarpanch, was arrested on Friday for killing two sisters of the village in Moga district on Thursday evening. (HT photo)
chandigarh news

Moga sarpanch’s son arrested for shooting two sisters dead

By Harmandeep Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:44 PM IST
The two daughters of a dhaba worker from Shekha Khurd village were shot in the head and neck at point-blank range on Thursday evening
READ FULL STORY
Close
Until further orders, the new restrictions would begin at 9pm and continue until 5am. In picture - A deserted street after the curfew was imposed.(AFP | Representational image)
Until further orders, the new restrictions would begin at 9pm and continue until 5am. In picture - A deserted street after the curfew was imposed.(AFP | Representational image)
chandigarh news

Night curfew extended by 2 hours in Ludhiana as Covid-19 cases surge

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:31 PM IST
Earlier on Thursday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced an extension of night curfew by two more hours in nine districts, including Ludhiana, which have reported over 100 daily new cases.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
Nadaun MLA Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is the Congress in-charge for the elections to the Dharamshala Municipal Corporation. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Congress list of candidates for Dharamshala MC by Sunday: Sukhu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:04 PM IST
Former Himachal unit chief says panels for each of the 17 wards have been sent to the party high command for final selection
READ FULL STORY
Close
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
The department had put 96 liquor vends on auction for the next financial year, up from 94 in 2020-21.   (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

UT excise department receives 162 bids for 80 liquor vends

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:43 AM IST
UT excise and taxation department has received 162 bids for 80 liquor vends
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
Besides Yamunanagar, there are 8 more Haryana cities on the list. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Stone crushing, mining put Yamunanagar on 26th spot among world’s 30 most-polluted cities

By Bhavey Nagpal, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:37 AM IST
As per a report released by IQAir, a Swiss air quality technology company, this Haryana district has an average AQI of 74.5
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
Civil society groups are batting for relaxation in ‘restrictions’ on the vaccination. (Representational picture)
chandigarh news

Bring more groups under ambit of vaccination drive in Chandigarh, say experts

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 01:34 AM IST
Currently, as per the central government directives, people aged above 60 are eligible for inoculation, while those in the age group of 45 to 59 are eligible for the shot only if they have certain comorbidities specified by the Centre
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
UPDATED ON MAR 19, 2021 02:00 AM IST
A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP