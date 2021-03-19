Khattar sets target of releasing 100% MSP payments directly to farmers

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to transfer minimum support price (MSP) payments directly to the bank accounts of farmers.

He directed the officials concerned to hold timely talks with the commission agents who have been against this policy that the Centre has been pushing the state government to pursue.

Last year, Haryana had transferred more than 50% of the payments directly to the accounts of the farmers and rest of the payments were made through ahrtiyas.

It has been over three years since the Union government has been repeatedly advising the state government to pay MSP directly to the farmers, instead of transferring it to the ahrtiyas who later release the payment to farmers.

Khattar’s announcement assumes significance as recently deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who also holds food and civil supplies portfolio, said that payment of the procured crop will reach either the farmers’ own bank accounts or in the accounts of ahrtiya within 48 hours of submitting the J-Form.

During a review meeting of Covid-19 vaccination, and crop procurement with administrative secretaries, deputy commissioners, senior superintendents of police, municipal commissioners, and senior and chief medical officers, through video conferencing, Khattar said that keeping in view the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases, the number of procurement centres are likely to be increased.

He said that wheat procurement will start from April 1. Last year, wheat procurement was started on April 10.

“During this year’s procurement process, the state government has decided to ensure 100% online transfer of payments directly into the accounts of farmers,” Khattar said, asking the officers concerned to hold timely talks with the ahrtiyas on this issue.

State health minister Anil Vij also attended the meeting from Ambala through video conferencing.

The DCs were directed to ensure that Covid-19 safety protocols are strictly followed at all procurement centres.

The CM directed the DCs to issue directions in advance regarding timely lifting of crop, smooth functioning of the procurement process and to ensure that neither ahrtiyas nor farmers face any problem.

Khattar further directed the DCs to ensure 100% crop registration including registration of vacant agricultural land on ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal.