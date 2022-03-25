Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar sets up panel of top IAS, IPS officers to look into corruption complaints
chandigarh news

Khattar sets up panel of top IAS, IPS officers to look into corruption complaints

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to set up six units of the vigilance bureau (VB) at the divisional level which will function under the supervision of divisional commissioners and investigate complaints of financial misappropriation up to 1 crore involving group B, C and D category government employees
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said at divisional level, six new units of vigilance bureau will investigate corruption complaints against Group B, C and D employees. (PTI)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said at divisional level, six new units of vigilance bureau will investigate corruption complaints against Group B, C and D employees. (PTI)
Published on Mar 25, 2022 12:35 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to set up six units of the vigilance bureau (VB) at the divisional level which will function under the supervision of divisional commissioners and investigate complaints of financial misappropriation up to 1 crore involving group B, C and D category government employees.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) here, the chief minister said in yet another decision to deal with complaints pertaining to corruption in the government it has been decided to set up a new high-powered committee headed by chief secretary.

Khattar said the decision to set up six independent divisional-level VB units is aimed at decentralising the Haryana state vigilance bureau. The prosecution sanction of these units at the divisional level will be with the divisional commissioners. The main task of these units will be investigating complaints involving corruption allegations of up to 1 crore.

The vigilance bureau will continue to investigate the complaints of Group A category employees and other corruption matters against any category of government employee exceeding 1 crore or more. “The state government is focusing on eradicating corruption. We have created an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the corrupt,” he said.

According to Khattar, it is for the first time that the state government has constituted a high-powered committee to check corruption more effectively. This panel, to be headed by the chief secretary, will include financial commissioner (revenue), additional chief secretary (ACS, home), director general of police (DGP, additional director general of police (ADGP, CID), and director state vigilance bureau as its members.

This committee will meet every month to redress the complaints of corruption at the earliest. Thursday’s physical meeting with the DCs and SPs was held after a gap of two years as due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The chief minister had been holding virtual meetings with the district administrations.

Separate HR department for employees

The chief minister said the government has also decided to form a human resource (HR) department, a new department, for the government employees. Under this department, records related to the employees, their transfers, cases and pension records related matters after retirement will be kept. This department will remain with the chief minister himself.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out