Khattar sets up panel of top IAS, IPS officers to look into corruption complaints

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday announced to set up six units of the vigilance bureau (VB) at the divisional level which will function under the supervision of divisional commissioners and investigate complaints of financial misappropriation up to ₹1 crore involving group B, C and D category government employees.

Addressing reporters after a meeting with the deputy commissioners (DCs) and superintendents of police (SPs) here, the chief minister said in yet another decision to deal with complaints pertaining to corruption in the government it has been decided to set up a new high-powered committee headed by chief secretary.

Khattar said the decision to set up six independent divisional-level VB units is aimed at decentralising the Haryana state vigilance bureau. The prosecution sanction of these units at the divisional level will be with the divisional commissioners. The main task of these units will be investigating complaints involving corruption allegations of up to ₹1 crore.

The vigilance bureau will continue to investigate the complaints of Group A category employees and other corruption matters against any category of government employee exceeding ₹1 crore or more. “The state government is focusing on eradicating corruption. We have created an atmosphere of fear in the minds of the corrupt,” he said.

According to Khattar, it is for the first time that the state government has constituted a high-powered committee to check corruption more effectively. This panel, to be headed by the chief secretary, will include financial commissioner (revenue), additional chief secretary (ACS, home), director general of police (DGP, additional director general of police (ADGP, CID), and director state vigilance bureau as its members.

This committee will meet every month to redress the complaints of corruption at the earliest. Thursday’s physical meeting with the DCs and SPs was held after a gap of two years as due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The chief minister had been holding virtual meetings with the district administrations.

Separate HR department for employees

The chief minister said the government has also decided to form a human resource (HR) department, a new department, for the government employees. Under this department, records related to the employees, their transfers, cases and pension records related matters after retirement will be kept. This department will remain with the chief minister himself.