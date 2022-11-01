Khattar urges Punjab to curb farm fires

: Stating that Haryana was able to cut farm fires by 25% this paddy harvesting season, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday appealed to Punjab to curb the increasing stubble burning incidents which could adversely affect the air quality of neighbouring states.

“Even as the stubble is burnt in one state, its consequences are felt in other states also...,” chief minister Khattar said in a news conference, while making an “appeal to Punjab to reduce the farm fires.”

The statement comes on a day when Punjab registered over 2,000 farm fires, while 70 stubble burning incidents were recorded in Haryana.

“The air pollution of Punjab will have an impact on Chandigarh, Haryana, Delhi and Gurugram also,” Khattar said, reminding Punjab that the air pollution caused by the crop residue burning is not confined to one state.

Haryana, Khattar said, was way ahead of Punjab in bringing down the farm fires this year in comparison to previous year.

The chief minister said as a result of numerous steps taken to discourage the cultivators from setting on fire their harvested paddy fields, the number of farm fires in Haryana has been brought down by 25% this year.

According to Khattar, Haryana performing better than Punjab on stubble burning issue can be ascertained from the fact that so far, Haryana has recorded 1,925 incidences of farm fires against 13,873 in Punjab.

“That’s the huge difference...,” he said, adding, “if we compare Haryana with our neighbour Punjab, we are not even 10% in terms of stubble burning cases that are being reported there.”

Listing out the steps his government has taken to deal with the menace of stubble burning by giving incentives to farmers and promoting ex-situ and in-situ management of the stubble, the chief minister said the aim of the state government is to bring down to zero the stubble burning incidences.

Khattar said the state government has set up a panel headed by director general (agriculture) and comprising experts to recommend to the government the other steps needed to deal with the paddy stubble and how the crop residue can be used.

The chief minister said this panel will also look into his earlier announcement about buying stubble on minimum support price (MSP) and make recommendations about the method that can be put in place.

“We will take further steps (aimed at reducing farm fires) as per the recommendations of this panel. The objective behind setting up this committee is to recommend to the government how stubble can be used to increase income of farmers from stubble,” chief minister said, pointing out that already there are 24 units in the state where stubble is used as fuel.