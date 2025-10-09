Khattar’s media advisor forms trust to raise voice of Dalits

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s chief media advisor, Sudesh Kataria on Wednesday announced the formation of Our Constitution – Our Pride Jan Chetna Trust in Chandigarh. Addressing a press conference, Kataria said the Our Constitution – Our Pride campaign is set to appear in a new form and under the banner of Jan Chetna Trust, the movement will raise a strong voice for the rights of Dalits and fight for their entitlements. He said Khattar had given a call for Dalit rights last year at Kurukshetra. Since then, district-level programmes have been successfully organised across the state, and now plans are set for assembly-level events. The trust will also work prominently to address the neglect faced by Dalit representatives. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Kataria said that the objective of the trust is to spread the thoughts, principles, and ideals of the Constitution’s architect, Dr BR Ambedkar. After organising events at the district level, the campaign will now move to the assembly level, beginning with a Dalit conference in Naraingarh on October 9.

Kataria said that Jan Chetna Trust would play a key role in ensuring that government welfare schemes reach Dalits, the oppressed, and the deprived. The trust will also work prominently to address the neglect faced by Dalit representatives.

Kataria accused the Congress of misleading Dalits in the name of Constitution. He said that the Constitution is not merely a document but the soul of Indian democracy and Dalits.